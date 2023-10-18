Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDI: Complete Devastation, Massive Income

Oct. 18, 2023
Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund offers significant income and potential for capital appreciation, with a high level of current income.
  • The PDI closed-end fund's price has dropped due to fear over-leverage and the surge in interest rates, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • PDI has a long history of providing high levels of income, with a 16.4% payout that is over 3 times that of most fixed income options.
  • There are big risks for this massive income.
  • No risk, no reward.
Fireball

JohnnyPowell

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is a closed-end mutual fund, or CEF, that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund is actively managed by portfolio managers Joshua Anderson

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PDI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Large positions PDI and PDO by most standards....Someone will always claim more, but I am happy with what I have

Am in it for the long run.

Allday
you didn't mention anything about floating rates on both the loan portfolio and their internal debt. i've bought into the asset backed lending companies but all are primarily floating on both sides of their balance sheet. getting an avg of 15% on my yield but again i feel good because of the floating.
Contemplating selling PDI and buying PAXS. Any thoughts on this move?
@Incomeiam At this point, hold it. The time to sell was a year ago. The numbers are actually pretty good at this point.
@Incomeiam If you don't need to tax loss probably not worth it. I did a little last month for the tax loss and slightly lower risk.
PDI current discount to NAV is -3.33% vs. the 52 week average of a 7.08% premium. I'm a buyer today!
Some notable omissions:

!) PDI's Maturities now shows that over 37% of the entire portfolio matures in 0 to 1 year, the highest percentage which has been recorded in several years. This is outstanding in that over the next 12 months a very significant portion of the entire portfolio will have matured and been re-invested in securities with some of the highest yields available over the past seven years.

2) As of September 30, 2023, PDI's coverage ratio has improved significantly See PDI's UNII Report on the Fund's web page

3) Total borrowings by the Fund as of fiscal year end 06-30-23 were significantly lower that total borrowings at 06-30-22, in spite of continued high leverage. See the PDI's Annual Report for 2023 on the Fund's webpage.

4) The monthly distribution of $.225 per share per month has not changed since the Fed began raising the Fed Funds Rate in March of 2022.
"Devastation" -- Right. But I'll continue holding. Rates will recede sometime. Meantime collect the income (which is why I'm in it).

Retired income investor
Not sure if PDI had any interest in this, but the CRE risk is not over yet.

finance.yahoo.com/...
As a holder of pdi and sister fund pdo, it hasn’t been a good year or past 2. As long as the income continues, I’ll be fine.
@littlecubbie2019 PDI PDO PAXS <3
Even if there is a dividend cut which is less likely now than a few months ago PDI would still be a great deal right now.
Really good article. As you stated, this is a play on the excellent credit portfolio management team making a bet that US interest rates are at/near their peak.

Will be fascinating to watch if they can continue to engineer this extreme high level of investment income / distributions without a ROC filing.
I've owned Pimco CEF's for decades, and this is one of them. I also am well aware of the effect of rising interest rates on CEF's. When the cost of overnight borrowing goes up, the cost of leverage goes up. Overnight funds have gone from .05% to 5%, think about that. I have trimmed my Pimco holdings hugely over the last year. That given, I bought PDI yesterday, for the first time since March, 2022. I suspect that the dividend will be cut 10-20% in June of 2024, if not sooner. That's fine. The UNII numbers have vastly improved on PDI, as has the income to cover the dividend, which has been made of of 30-40% ROC for a while.
have small position..holding on .
