Is ASML A Buy After The Q3 Earnings Release?

Oct. 18, 2023 10:19 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • ASML has announced robust Q3 earnings, with reported sales of €6.7 billion and an EPS of €4.81, indicating a 12% YoY increase.
  • ASML has reiterated its sales growth forecast of 30% for FY23, but is projecting flat growth in FY24, citing it as a transitory year before strong growth in FY25.
  • As anticipated, EUV sales continued to decline due to delays in fabs, and China's share of system sales has increased to 46% before the import restrictions take effect in 2024.
  • ASML is maintaining its multi-year robust guidance and is expected to experience an annualized growth of around 16% until 2030.
  • Currently, at what seems to be the bottom of the semiconductor cycle, ASML is trading at a discount compared to its 5-year averages, with a Fair Value estimated at €603.

Investment thesis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), the third-largest European company with a market capitalization of $237 billion, has experienced a rollercoaster year. At the beginning of the year, the company fared well, riding the tailwinds of the AI craze heading into the summer.

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

