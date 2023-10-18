Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SVOL: Changes In Bond Holdings Are A Boon

John Bowman
Summary

  • SVOL ETF has made major changes to its core bond holdings, shifting away from T-Bills and short-term corporate bond ETFs.
  • The fund has increased its holdings in AGGH, LQD, and TIPS, indicating a change in strategy and macro outlook.
  • The managers potentially expect reduced volatility, steady rates, and strength in corporate debt. The move to TIPS allows the managers to shift risks.
  • The target 15% yield is difficult to maintain, but SVOL is positioned to continue achieving this level of income.

Introduction

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) is an ETF that writes options against the VIX, the CBOE volatility index. This strategy has proved to provide a tremendous yield since its inception. Underlying the strategy is a core bond

Financial adviser (IAR) and economics educator from California. My writing will focus primarily on assets I find compelling and am likely to invest in or consider personally investing in. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios.Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (933)
With regard to Tips, see
fred.stlouisfed.org/...
There are lot of knowledgeable people who are bearish on bonds but think Tips are good at these high 10 year real yields. For example, Lyn Alden
See
www.youtube.com/...

I believe that Shailesh Gupta is the PM for SVOL and AGGH, and both of these funds have substantial TIPS allocation. You view is background here
www.simplify.us/...
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (10.74K)
Thank you for the article.

TIPS does appear to be an odd move. As always, I keep a close eye on a fund that to date has been excellently managed.

Hope you will continue to examine across time.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Today, 11:55 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6)
@Veritas1010 Thank you! I look forward to writing another update. Hopefully in the next quarter, we'll get a clearer idea of why TIPS have been brought in to replace T-bills. I sent their IR team a request to see if the PMs would outright give me their reasons, but that's always a crap shoot as to if I'll get a reply.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 11:34 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.78K)
Interesting, thanks for posting this update. I agree that the move into TIPS seems curious, unless the fund managers believe that inflation is falling fast enough for the value of TIPS bonds to increase substantially.
