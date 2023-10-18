Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

L3Harris: Why It's Time For Buyers To Catch This Falling Knife

Oct. 18, 2023 11:13 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies is diversifying its business through recent acquisitions, including Aerojet Rocketdyne, to gain entry into missiles and munitions.
  • The company expects its space business and the Aerojet business to drive its growth moving forward.
  • However, LHX's recent acquisitions have not been well-received by buyers, as it fell more than 40% from its highs toward its recent lows.
  • As such, LHX is no longer overvalued. Also, the Middle East conflict could spur medium- to long-term earnings growth as the structural dynamics in the region have been altered.
  • With more constructive price action in October, I argue why it's time for buyers to return and catch the falling knife.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images News

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is a leading defense contractor with a diversified business model. Its recent acquisitions, including Aerojet Rocketdyne, are expected to transform its business, gaining an entry into missiles and munitions. The company

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.82K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Duke fan
Today, 11:38 AM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
Thanks for the analysis .
Looked at LHX and decided for a number of reasons to go with RTX at this time. LHX remains on my WL and I may accumulate on dips in the future. GL
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LHX

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LHX

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.