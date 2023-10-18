Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Asset Allocation Viewpoints, Q4 2023 - The Last Mile

Summary

  • The global outlook is being troubled by rising rates, oil prices and the U.S. dollar, resulting in investor risk aversion.
  • Spiking bond yields are challenging the equity market’s soft landing assumption. With limited prospect of an upgrade to earnings expectations, equity market returns are likely to be muted.
  • Higher for longer may extend the bond sell-off, but a modest economic downturn means credit spreads can remain fairly tight.
  • REITs may remain under pressure, while commodities’ strong performance may be sustained.

Road to Nowhere, vanishing point, Mexico

stockcam/E+ via Getty Images

Key themes for 4Q 2023

  • Global growth is facing a number of headwinds.
    The global outlook is being troubled by rising rates, oil prices and the U.S. dollar, resulting in investor risk aversion. The U.S. faces a consumer-led downturn, although corporate

The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Related Analysis

