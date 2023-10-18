Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whitbread plc (WTBCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 10:38 AM ETWhitbread plc (WTBCF), WTBDY1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.78K Followers

Whitbread plc (OTCPK:WTBCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Hemant Patel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dominic Paul

Good morning, everyone. I'm Dominic Paul and I'd like to welcome you to Whitbread's Interim Results Presentation. Today's presentation will take place by remote webcast, followed by a live Q&A session at 9:15 a.m. and Hemant Patel, our Group CFO and I will be happy to answer your questions. Details of how to join the call can be found on our website.

Now that I've been in post for just over 9 months, I thought I'd start with a few of my own reflections on the key drivers behind our continuing success as evidenced by our numbers today and why we remain confident in being able to continue to replicate that success in the future. I'll then hand over to Hemant, who will take you through our half 1 performance in detail, including an update on our capital allocation framework.

I'll then take you through what we can see in terms of U.K. supply, how we are going to continue to drive long-term growth and deliver what I believe will be increasingly attractive returns for shareholders.

Our unique model sets us apart from most other hotel groups. It means we can deliver a fantastic and consistent service to our guests whilst also delivering attractive and growing returns for our shareholders. We own all aspects of the value chain, giving us complete control over our distribution, our commercial strategy and operations.

Our asset-backed balance sheet provides us with a flexible source of funding and a strong financial covenant, making us an attractive partner in both leasehold and freehold transactions. These elements drive high operating leverage which when coupled with our

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

captaindividend profile picture
captaindividend
Today, 11:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (664)
Waiting for a takeover ...
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WTBCF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WTBCF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.