FB Financial: Not Bad, But Also Not Compelling

Oct. 18, 2023 11:53 AM ETFB Financial Corporation (FBK)
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • FB Financial's third-quarter results were decent, but there are evident pressures on core revenue, including sluggish loan growth and rising deposit costs.
  • FB Financial has above-average exposure to retail and office CRE, but location matters in real estate and Nashville's CRE market has held up well.
  • Management is executing on "blocking and tackling" opportunities - repositioning the securities portfolio and launching a meaningful opex reduction program.
  • There's nothing wrong with FB Financial today, but also nothing compelling or exceptional, and the valuation offers lackluster upside compared to many other regional banks.
Since my last update on the company, Tennessee-based FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) has been a basically okay performer in the context of a battered regional bank market. Down about 25% since my last update, the company has done slightly better than

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

