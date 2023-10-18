PM Images

The iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) has quite a lot of IT exposure but also a lot of financials. We think that several levers with financials actually looks reasonably good, although not great YoY. IT is on a general growth trajectory but comes with a high multiple. While financials helps bring down the multiple, we still don't think that U.S. markets, even when skewed to lower multiple stocks, competes with the U.S. credit market right now. With equities close to all-time highs, its seems inconceivable that equities can generate typical returns given continued risks of higher rates, which anyway are not on a long-term basis competitive with current shorter term rates.

DIVB Breakdown

Let's have a look at DIVB sectoral exposure and some of the top holdings.

DIVB Top Holdings Sectors

The S&P 500 (SP500) is similarly exposed to IT, a little more actually, more exposed to health care, and also less exposed to financials that the DIVB fund.

IVV Sectors

That means that broad macroeconomic considerations matter. The situation with rates is going to affect NIIs for financial institutions as well as reserves for potential economic pressures and loan growth. In the investment and fee-based businesses, a weak market means less AUM (assets under management) and lower transaction volumes.

For IT, cost of capital is the primary consideration for prices and performance in our opinion, where secular strength in sales growth should be maintained across the current macro cycle.

Bottom Line

For financials, the situation is that reserves have actually improved, at least taking JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as a benchmark. Meanwhile, there have also been improvements in NII despite some deposit beta effects, and this has been controlling for meaningful consolidation of regional banking into national banking. Even in consumer credit, higher loan reserves due to higher delinquency rates are still getting offset by overall borrower and loan growth which shows a healthy consumer in U.S. markets.

Where things get worse for financials is in the fee-based businesses, which is where Goldman Sachs (GS) is most entrenched. Investment banking is actually looking to be at somewhat of a trough after an obvious relative depression in the markets. But they are still higher than pre-COVID levels, with scope to fall and not showing any particular vigor. Debt underwriting is picking up as companies understand there's no pivot to be waiting for at this point. Equities are doing decently thanks to activity and volatility. Commodities got less exciting due to the general commodity deflation. AM suffered on principal investments as well as lower investment fees on underperformance.

A reduction in 2021 fervor to the 2022 local trough has taken effect, but with the possibility of a recession still on the horizon things could get bad. Moreover, not all segments are on the up, it is mostly the countercyclical businesses that are keeping things together. But we have seen in general that advisors and other more service-oriented fee-based financial companies have seen some sequential lift.

In particular, we still see that all macroeconomic indicators are pointing towards sustained forces that could hurt the U.S. economy. While CPI data is a running indicator, labor markets has been the key leading indicator being followed by markets. Labor markets are tight, and interest rate expectations both short term and long term could still be on the way up. This has an outsized impact on high multiple stocks in the IT exposure. Also, some of the larger exposures in the DIVB IT exposures are not the typical IT exposures with a lot of brand equity, they are more on the commodified side, or at best in hardware but not as much consumer hardware. Their industry structure is going to be a little less resilient if the higher rates, which may need to stay high, overshoot the U.S. economy past the "Goldilocks" zone.

Overall, financials are troughing, although there is incremental recession risk, and the IT exposures are more exposed to a recession than in typical SPY exposures, although many are still benefiting from the AI tailwind. All those stocks also suffer on lower rates, financials somewhat directly with NIIs and IT through capital cost effects.

Ultimately, with prices being not too far off record highs, continuing economic issues, and continuing need for rate hikes, all this has us assuming above-average equity returns, where averages are around 5-6%, are unlikely. Therefore, equities are unattractive, with risk-free rates being absolutely competitive, let alone equivalent-risk corporate bonds.