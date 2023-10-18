Jacek_Sopotnicki

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), one of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry, is turning 100 at a time when the entertainment industry is undergoing a radical transformation. The studio, which was founded in 1923, has produced some of the most memorable films and series in history, such as Casablanca, Harry Potter, The Matrix, and Friends. In 2022, Warner Bros. completed a merger with Discovery, creating a new media giant with a diverse portfolio of brands and content aiming to enhance the studio's global reach and streaming capabilities, as well as to leverage the synergies and scale of the combined company.

With the global media industry at a crossroads, Warner Bros. is taking several steps to expand into new markets aggressively, especially Europe. In addition, the company is taking several strategic steps to improve its brand value in key markets.

The Rebranding Of HBO Max: Positive Outlook Overshadowed By Short-Term Challenges

In the dynamic media and entertainment landscape characterized by heightened competition, Warner Bros. encounters the formidable task of aligning with the ever-expanding market demands. In response, the company unveiled Max in May 2023, a rebranded version of HBO Max. This strategic move is expected to position the company competitively amid streaming industry giants, notably Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS).

Max combines the premium-quality original TV shows and movies from HBO with the vast library of unscripted and nonfiction content from Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Eurosport, and other brands. Max also features original programming under the Max Originals banner, as well as content acquired from third-party deals or co-production agreements. The new name is meant to signal a broader programming mix that appeals to every member of the household, as well as a more family-friendly service that offers a kids' profile option. The company hopes that Max will attract more subscribers and generate more revenue as the traditional linear television business declines.

I believe the idea behind Max is right. In the long term, I believe there is room for streaming companies that provide access to a variety of original programming, live events, and non-entertainment content such as news, to grow exponentially alongside the expected decline in cable TV penetration.

But, so far, this new launch has not shown positive outcomes. In the second quarter, the company’s global direct-to-consumer subscriber base declined by 1.8 million, ending at 95.8 million, down from 97.6 million at the close of the first quarter. However, it's important to note that the second quarter numbers only cover the period until June 30, so the full impact of the Max launch cannot be measured with Q2 numbers. The upcoming third quarter will be the first full quarter to include the impact of Max, providing a more comprehensive view of its performance. Warner Bros. Discovery had already warned investors about the expected dip in Q2 streaming subscribers due to overlapping subscriptions between Discovery+ and HBO Max as some customers were expected to switch to the rebranded Max.

In a more positive development, Statista's data for the first half of 2023 reveals notable trends in the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) landscape in the United States. Amazon Prime Video stood out as the leading service, commanding a substantial market share of 21%. Following closely were Netflix and the recently relaunched Max, with market shares of 20% and 15%, respectively. This data underscores the competitive dynamics within the SVOD sector, with Max making significant strides in a relatively short span.

Exhibit 1: Market Shares of SVOD services in the United States as of Q2 2023

For Max to be a successful streaming service, the company does not necessarily have to become the undisputed leader of the U.S. or global streaming sector. Unlike the traditional TV business, it is perfectly possible for a few market leaders to enjoy substantial growth over an extended period of time in the streaming sector as consumers can subscribe to more than one streaming service at any given point in time and also switch between services to match their content needs.

The Expansion In Europe

The company’s strategic moves with the launch of its streaming service, Max, reveal a calculated approach to expanding its footprint across the global entertainment landscape. The upcoming launch in France, one of its key European markets, is set for next summer, following a comprehensive rollout across 22 countries in the Nordics, Iberia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Central Eastern Europe. This European expansion covers a significant part of Warner Bros. Discovery's continental reach, emphasizing the company's intent to establish a strong presence in these regions.

Furthermore, the planned inclusion of live sports streaming on Max Europe is a significant development. The acquisition of Eurosport's rights portfolio, encompassing prestigious events like Grand Slam tennis and the Olympic Games in Paris, positions Max as a multi-faceted streaming service capable of catering to diverse viewer preferences, including sports enthusiasts.

In France, where Warner Bros. Discovery holds an exclusive partnership with Amazon Prime Video, the introduction of Max as a standalone service is on the horizon. However, the retention of the partnership until the end of this year demonstrates the company's careful navigation of existing agreements to maximize market impact.

The roadmap for expansion includes a rollout in Latin America in the first quarter of 2024, building upon the initial European push. This concerted effort reflects Warner Bros. Discovery's determination to become a significant player in the global streaming area, with a clear focus on Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Europe, the Netherlands, and Turkey were strategically countered with a commitment to prioritize France and Spain as key markets. This decision aligns with the European Union's new Audiovisual Media Services Directive policy, which mandates that streaming platforms operating in the EU allocate 30% of their content to European work and invest 20% of their revenue into local productions.

Notably, France and Spain have exhibited a distinct inclination toward favoring the new EU policy, underpinned by a higher prevalence of EU content viewership within these countries. Consequently, Warner Bros. Discovery has initiated the production of original content in both France and Spain to meet these regulatory requirements and cater to the preferences of their local audience.

Exhibit 2: Viewership stats for EU-originated content in select countries

In light of this changing regulatory landscape, a noteworthy development involves leading streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Apple TV+ signing an agreement with France's broadcasting authorities to invest 20% of their annual revenues in French content. This commitment, estimated to amount to €250 million to €300 million on average each year, further underscores the significance of the French market.

The anticipation surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery's first original series for the French audience, The Mythomaniac of the Bataclan, presents an intriguing addition to the company's content portfolio. This four-part series, inspired by real events, is poised to capture the essence of local storytelling and is expected to premiere on Max in the fall. The strategic significance of France as a key market, both in regulatory compliance and audience preferences, underlines the company's commitment to delivering compelling content that resonates with local markets.

The Shifting Focus To Growth Is Appealing

When Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April 2022, the combined entity ended up with a massive debt burden that spooked investors - rightly so. Ever since the merger, the company has directed its focus to deleveraging efforts. The company ended the second quarter with $47.8 billion of gross debt and a cash balance of $3.1 billion. In the second quarter alone, Warner Bros. repaid $1.6 billion of debt. Although I was initially skeptical about the company's ability to service its debt, I am feeling better about the balance-sheet position of the company with Warner Bros. now showing a marked improvement in EBITDA and free cash flow generation.

Exhibit 3: Improving adjusted EBITDA

On another positive note, the company's debt maturity profile allows Warner Bros. to focus on growth today.

Exhibit 4: Debt maturity profile

There is nothing wrong, in my opinion, with the company's deleveraging efforts but as a growth investor, I prefer investing in companies that are well-positioned to focus on growth opportunities. On the back of the improving cash flow profile, Warner Bros. is now focusing more on achieving topline growth, which is encouraging. Unlike through the second quarter of this year when the company management mostly prioritized discussing its deleveraging efforts, during the second-quarter earnings call, Warner Bros. management used language that made me feel good about the company's growth plans. For example, CEO David Zaslav said:

With our free cash flow and leverage targets in sight, we are better positioned to lean into top line growth opportunities across the company and that's increasingly been our focus, starting with direct consumer.

One of the main reasons that forced me to stay on the sidelines since the merger was the aggressive cost cuts planned by Warner Bros. that included cuts to its production budget. Today, however, tables are turning with the company once again focusing on content spending to penetrate new markets.

David Zaslav said:

At the same time, we've worked really hard on driving efficiency and productivity, enhancing our margins recognizing that we need to do that because the overall business is facing secular decline. That said, it's still generating real meaningful free cash flow that we are able to use to fund growth.

Ending his prepared remarks, CEO Zaslav said:

I am very confident in the trajectory of our delevering and debt pay down, the benefits of which will increasingly allow us to turn our dedication and focus to support further growth initiatives to ensure long-term, sustainable and profitable growth ahead.

It is one thing to discuss growth strategies and another to execute them, which I fully acknowledge. That being said, I am excited about how the company is once again focusing on tapping into the growth opportunities available in the streaming sector rather than solely focusing on its deleveraging efforts.

Takeaway

Warner Bros. Discovery, on the back of the expected streaming strength, successful deleveraging efforts, ambitious expansion plans into new markets including Europe, and a renewed focus on growth is beginning to look appealing. Earnings revisions, however, are still trending lower, which suggests WBD stock may not gather any momentum in the market in the short run. As a long-term-oriented investor, I prefer investing in companies when Mr. Market is looking down on them, and today, I believe Mr. Market is not appreciating what the future holds for Warner Bros. Discovery as a streaming giant with roots in several content categories.