Bank of America Q3 Earnings: A Show Of Strength

Oct. 18, 2023 12:23 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.21K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America beat Q3'23 top and bottom line estimates and reported double-digit Y/Y net income growth.
  • The bank's deposit base stabilized in Q3'23, indicating that investors are no longer aggressively cash-sorting.
  • Bank of America generated $14.5B in net interest income in Q3'23, the first increase since Q4'22.
  • Shares of Bank of America remain undervalued based off of price-to-book as well as price-to-earnings.

Bank Of America Sees $15 Billion In New Deposits After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Spencer Platt

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) submitted its third-quarter earnings sheet yesterday and the bank kept firing on all cylinders: Bank of America reported a 10% increase year over year in net income, a stabilizing deposit base that is growing through interest-bearing

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

p
presikakid
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (138)
Won't the low-yielding bond portfolio (which right now is showing the MTM loss) become an earnings drag as the whittle down those bonds in coming years? They're in no danger of a liquidity problem but seems like they will not be able to grow earnings as fast as their peers. So the lower PE makes sense.
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 1:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.75K)
Might want to look at the Balance Sheet Closely. Thanks for your work.
