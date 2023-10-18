Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trinity Capital: This 14.1% Yielding BDC Is Underrated

Oct. 18, 2023 12:34 PM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)HCXY, HTGC, OBDC8 Comments
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Trinity Capital Inc. is a well-managed business development company that provides financial solutions to growth companies.
  • The BDC has expertise in financing capital needs across industries and has a well-diversified investment portfolio.
  • Trinity Capital offers a 14.1% dividend yield and is selling at a small premium to net asset value, making it an underrated choice for passive income investors.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is a well-managed business development company that focuses on providing financial solutions to growth companies.

Furthermore, Trinity Capital has developed an expertise in financing capital needs of companies across the industry spectrum. The BDC is well-diversified

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Today, 1:18 PM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
You mentioned that you would not be surprised to see TRIN at a 15% discount to NAV in the future. If so; why rate a buy if price headed lower?
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (2.97K)
Thanks for sharing your perspective. TRIN is on my watch list and I'm waiting for a dip to jump in.
Incomeiam profile picture
Incomeiam
Today, 12:57 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.47K)
Another under the radar BDC is CION. Hold both TRIN and CION.
G
Glenn72
Today, 12:43 PM
Premium
Comments (201)
Up 24% YTD, growing dividend with special payouts. They gave me free shares in January for holding last December. One of my better investments this year
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:39 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (139)
Thanks for the article. I have exposure to OBDC & HTGC but have not took the plunge on TRIN yet.

Appreciate the analysis highlighting the dividend coverage and growth.
O
OBI1978
Today, 12:38 PM
Premium
Comments (27)
Trinity is a great BDC, but not underrated.
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 1:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.49K)
@OBI1978 As far as I can tell, it's still trading at a premium.
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 1:09 PM
Premium
Comments (2.97K)
@mrmedusa Correct. Last I looked NAV was $13.15/share, a bit over 4%.
