Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top Defensive Stocks For Turbulent Times

Nov. 01, 2023 5:00 AM ET
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • We are in a world of wars. Currently, there are 32 major conflicts and thousands of armed battles, prompting investors to gravitate toward defensive stocks.
  • World military spending grew to an all-time high of $2240 billion in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. Military expenditures are increasing, resulting in over $886 billion in U.S. defense.
  • As a result, investors are searching for safe haven industries and a hedge for their portfolios. Defensive stocks were among the top five gainers in October.
  • Historically, defensive stocks are a bastion of security during major global conflicts. Currently, some of the largest defense stocks like Boeing, RTX, Lockheed, and Northrop are overvalued on a sector-relative basis.
  • Using SA’s screening tool, I have identified four Quant Strong Buys and one Quant Buy-rated stock from the defensive sector that are still strong despite the sector run-up.

Business Trends Graphs and charts. To the moon

Vertigo3d

Geopolitical conflicts sweep the globe, prompting investors to flock to defensive stocks. Hamas’ attack on Israel, the persisting war in Ukraine, depleting resources, supply chain constraints, and the pain of inflation are disrupting economies and increasing global insecurity. Investor fear is rising, but as Citibank affirms, defensive stocks

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
33.11K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.