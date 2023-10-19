Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Deep Dive Into Sphere's Unit Economics And Valuation

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • The Las Vegas Sphere is a $2.3 billion entertainment venue that is described as a "game changer" in live entertainment.
  • Sphere Entertainment Co.'s unique asset and content structure will likely produce higher gross margins than Street estimates.
  • This $2.3 Billion cash-burning behemoth is about to turn into a $200m+/yr cash printing machine.

Sphere Lights Up Las Vegas Skyline For The First Time In Celebration Of Independence Day

Greg Doherty

Quick Take

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) is a publicly traded company that operates two major segments, MSG Networks and Sphere Las Vegas. The latter segment is a very interesting asset that has little operating history or comparable data. The

This article was written by

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
1.1K Followers
Kevin is the Director of the Realtime Analysis and Investment Lab (RAIL) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  In addition, he is a lecturer and teaches MBA and undergraduate courses on trading and investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long SPHR, Long November and May call options.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Yupp profile picture
Yupp
Today, 10:43 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
Nice analysis Kevin, but interesting you never mention the franchising potential - which can add a ton of value to the internally produced content and is just extra cash flow. 15X also seems quite low for this type of business. I think 20X or more is reasonable
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.