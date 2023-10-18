Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Buys Low, Exxon Buys High

Summary

  • Exxon's recent takeover of Pioneer has generated excitement for additional domestic O&G consolidation. However, I would argue that Exxon was late to the party.
  • Chevron has arguably been much more successful at M&A, buying both Noble Energy and PDC Energy at much more attractive valuation levels. For shareholders, this certainly matters.
  • Today, I'll take a quick look at Chevron's PDC Energy acquisition and give a preview of Chevron's Q3 earnings, which are due out on Oct. 27.
  • Bottom line: Chevron has been a nimble and efficient actor in the M&A space. A 14x multiple on estimated FY24 earnings equate to a stock price of $200+. CVX is a buy.

Major consolidation in the shale patch continued with Exxon's (XOM) recent announcement to buy tier-1 Permian producer Pioneer Resources (PXD) in a $60 billion all-stock transaction. As shown in the graphic below, Exxon was arguably

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

M
Money 29
Today, 1:29 PM
The world needs oil and gas, dividend aristocrats CVX, and XOM, are companies you want in your portfolio, keep compounding the dividends.
purpleboarder profile picture
purpleboarder
Today, 1:22 PM
Investing Group
Chevron might be better at M&A, but Exxon is the DADDY when it comes to FINDING oil. Not one mention of Guyana. Why is that? Exxon was building out Guyana during the worst oil glut ever. Also building it out when capex was at its cheapest. This alone is better than any acquisition Chevron could make.

- Long XOM, CVX, OKE, ENB...
