Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Buffett-Style 5.4%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat 'Fat Pitch' Buys

Oct. 20, 2023 7:20 AM ETESS, FRT, NNN, O, VNQ3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have fallen 30% vs the median bear market of 25% due to soaring interest rates. Sentiment about REITs hasn't been this low since March 2009.
  • The last time REITs were this unpopular, they soared 423% in the next 10 years.
  • "Greedy when others are fearful" is Warren Buffett's advice to long-term investors. Historically speaking, there is an 80% chance that REITs are within 6% of their bottom.
  • Now is the time to buy blue-chip REITs hand over fist. The 1970s and 50 years of data prove that, long term, higher rates don't hurt REITs.
  • There are 4 REIT dividend aristocrats that are 34% historically undervalued, yielding 5.4%, and offering almost 400% return potential for the next decade and 4X the market's return potential through 2025.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Photo of elderly old confident rich man holding banknotes in his hands and being rained with currency while isolated with yellow background

Deagreez

Every day, I spend one hour posting daily charts for our members in a special chat room.

Why? Because it's essential to see the big picture, the "God's eye view" of the economy, interest rates, and stock market.

And

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and more.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
108.49K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
Today, 8:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (280)
@Dividend Sensei , thanks for the article mention. Your article is a timely one. Many strategists highlighting REIT opportunities. Investor patience is necessary but likely rewarded.
M
MrSlate
Today, 7:58 AM
Premium
Comments (1.69K)
Here is a link to Morningstar’s list of what they consider the 7 most undervalued reits as of the end of September www.morningstar.com/...
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.24K)
Thank you for including my article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESS--
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
FRT--
Federal Realty Investment Trust
NNN--
NNN REIT, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.