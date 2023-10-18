Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners: Brand Strength On Display

Oct. 18, 2023 1:56 PM ETCoca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Summary

  • Staples companies are finally seeing some resistance to price hikes, but Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' exposure to some of the strongest consumer brands in the world is serving it well.
  • The proposed acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines would add another higher growth market to its stable.
  • At around 15x EPS, these shares continue to look reasonably valued given double-digit annualized EPS growth potential over the next few years.
Being economically subordinate to the Coca-Cola Company (KO)("TCCC") has its downsides, but on the plus side it does give anchor bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) access to one of the strongest fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") brands on the planet. That

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.08K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

