Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthcare Trust: Concerns On Dividend Coverage Weigh On Preferreds

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
673 Followers

Summary

  • We believe Healthcare Trust Inc. may struggle to pay interest on its preferred stocks due to its history of burning cash and relying on debt.
  • The company owns healthcare real estate, with different income mixes between Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
  • The rapid increase in the cost of debt may now pose an issue with their ability to pay dividends, as their revolvers cost more than 7% in interest.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

We believe that Healthcare Trust Inc. (OTCPK:HLTC) will face some difficulties in paying interest on their preferred stocks (NASDAQ:HTIA) (NASDAQ:HTIBP) going forward. The company went on for roughly 10 years burning cash and financing the

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
673 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bostonbuster
Today, 2:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (307)
Unlike a regional bank preferred the dividends are cumulative, so short of bankruptcy they will get paid eventually, correct ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.