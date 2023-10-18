bjdlzx

A Quick Take On Mach Natural Resources LP

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) has filed proposed terms to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock units in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company operates as an upstream oil & gas exploration company in the Anadarko Basin in the U.S.

I previously wrote about the firm's initial IPO filing here.

Given Mach Natural Resources LP’s strong market position in a large U.S. basin and the expected first-year distribution return, subject to various sensitivities, I’m constructive on the medium-term outlook for its prospects.

My outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $20.00 per common unit.

Mach Natural Resources Overview

Oklahoma-based Mach Natural Resources LP acquires, develops and manages exploration & production activities for oil, natural gas and NGL hydrocarbons in the Anadarko Basin in Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and northern Texas.

The company is led by the CEO and Director of its management company, Mr. Tom L. Ward, who was previously Chairman and CEO of Tapstone Energy and Sandridge Energy. He was co-founder, President, COO and director of Chesapeake Energy.

The firm's current operations footprint is shown here:

SEC

MNR has acquired approximately 936,000 acres for which it controls the mineral rights through various acquisitions since 2017.

As of June 30, 2023, Mach Natural Resources has booked fair market value investment of $1.43 billion from investors, including Bayou City Energy Management, LLC.

Mach Natural Resources’ Market

According to a 2023 research report by OilGasLeads, the Anadarko Basin production in February 2023 was 433,000 barrels of oil per day.

This represents a forecast Natural gas production was expected to reach 6.9 million cubic feet per day in March 2023.

Also, the map below shows the Anadarko Basin by thickness of strata:

OilGasLeads

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

SEC

As of June 30, 2023, Mach Natural Resources had $83.6 million in cash and $492.5 million in total liabilities.

Mach Natural Resources IPO Details

MNR intends to sell 10 million common units representing limited partner interests at a proposed midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $1.9 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 10.53%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We expect to use the proceeds from this offering as follows: to [i] repay in full and terminate the BCE-Mach II credit facility under which approximately $17.1 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023 and [ii] repay in full and terminate the BCE-Mach credit facility under which approximately $65.0 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023. Following the application of such proceeds, we expect to use the remainder to [i] repay a portion of the BCE-Mach III credit facility under which $91.9 million was outstanding as of September 1, 2023 and [ii] purchase 3,750,000 common units from the existing common unit owners on a pro rata basis for $69.8 million [...] with any remainder for general partnership purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not a party to any material legal proceedings or claims.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Stifel, Raymond James, Janney Montgomery Scott, Stephens and Johnson Rice & Company.

Commentary About Mach Natural Resources

MNR is seeking U.S. public investment to pay down debt and fund its working capital needs.

The firm’s financials have shown excellent revenue and profit generation in recent reporting periods.

The company plans to pay all of its available cash on a quarterly basis; however, cash distribution may be subject to various restrictions from credit agreements and other policies.

Management estimates that for the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, it will be able to pay $3.52 in distributions per common unit for an annual distribution yield of 17.6% for that one year, assuming a $20 per common unit IPO price.

However, management makes clear that prospective investors should not "place undue reliance on this prospective financial information" since it is subject to a number of assumptions, as shown in the table below.

SEC

The assumptions above do not include any effects from the purchase of additional properties or from 679,000 expected grants awarded to senior management. These effects may reduce the cash available for distribution or reduce the cash per distribution per common unit.

The market opportunity for extracting oil & gas products from the Anadarko Basin is extremely large, as the basin is believed to be the fifth largest basin in the United States.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the highly variable price of hydrocarbon products and a global economy that may be slowing down after a period of high inflation.

The firm also faces significant competition from other exploration & production companies who not only compete for drilling rights but also for oilfield service capacity during periods of strong demand.

However, given the firm’s strong market position in a large basin and the expected first-year distribution return, subject to the caveats above, I’m constructive on the medium-term outlook for its prospects.

My outlook on the Mach Natural Resources LP is a Buy at up to $20.00 per common unit.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of October 23, 2023.