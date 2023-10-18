Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wipro Limited (WIT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 1:56 PM ETWipro Limited (WIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.77K Followers

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call October 18, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Deepak Bohra - Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations

Thierry Delaporte - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Aparna Iyer - CFO

Amit Choudhary - Chief Operating Officer

Subha Tatavarti - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Kumar Rakesh - BNP Paribas

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Dipesh Mehta - Emkay

Abhishek Kumar - JM Financial

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Equities

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Apurva Prasad - HDFC Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Wipro Limited Q2 FY24 Earnings Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Bohra, Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Deepak Bohra

Thank you, Yashashri. A warm welcome to our Q2 FY24 earnings call. We'll begin the call with the business highlights and overview by Thierry Delaporte, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and a financial overview by our CFO, Aparna Iyer, followed by Amit Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer. Afterwards, the operator will open the bridge for Q&A with our management team. Before Thierry starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected. The uncertainties and risk factors are explained in our detailed filings with the SEC. Wipro does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.