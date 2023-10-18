Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 2:09 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.77K Followers

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Posadas - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Happe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Hughes - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Hardiman - Citi

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q4 Fiscal 2023 Winnebago Industries’ Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ray Posadas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. You may begin.

Ray Posadas

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings results. I am joined on the call today by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This call is being broadcast live on our website at investor.wgo.net and a replay of the call will be available on our website later today. The news release with our fourth quarter results was issued and posted to our website earlier this morning.

Before we start, I’d like to remind you that certain statements made during today’s conference call regarding Winnebago Industries and its operations maybe considered forward-looking statements under securities laws. The company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and are inherently uncertain and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors are identified in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to read.

With that, I would now

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.