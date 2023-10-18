Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 2:20 PM ETEvolution Mining Limited (CAHPF)
Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter O'Connor - General Manager & IR

Lawrence Conway - CEO, MD & Director

Robert Fulker - Chief Operating Officer

Glenton Masterman - VP, Exploration Discovery

Barend Van Der Merwe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie Research

Levi Spry - UBS

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial Services

Alexander Barkley - RBC Capital Markets

Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan

Peter O'Connor

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's conference call with Evolution Mining. As Rachel said, my name is Peter O'Connor and I am General Manager of Investor Relations at Evolution Mining. Today, we have lodged 4 announcements with the ASX platform. Firstly, the September quarter FY '23 quarterly production update, an exploration update covering our Cowal, Mungari and Ernest Henry and also our annual report for FY '23 and our sustainability report for FY '23.

We have 4 members of our leadership team from Evolution Mining attending the call today to talk to specifically the first two of those announcements, the quarterly update and also the exploration report. In attendance, we have our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Lawrie Conway; our Chief Operating Officer, Bob Fulker; our Chief Financial Officer, Barrie van der Merwe; and our VP of Exploration Discovery, Glen Masterman.

And with that Lawrie, over to you.

Lawrence Conway

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us as we outline the results for the September quarter as released on the ASX this morning. Prior to discussing our performance for the quarter, I want to comment on the current gold price. We know that there are many drivers to the gold price and one of these

