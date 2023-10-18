Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Top AI Leader - But It's Not A Buy At Any Price

Oct. 18, 2023 3:24 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AMZN3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft focuses on infusing generative AI across its products and services to drive growth and mitigate PC revenue headwinds.
  • The company is expected to maintain its lead in generative AI and strengthen its dominance against its SaaS and hyperscaler peers.
  • Still, MSFT buyers have failed to lift it higher after it topped out in July 2023. I explain why buyers must heed the caution indicated by astute sellers.
  • With MSFT consolidating over the last three months, a disappointing fiscal first-quarter release on October 24 could set the dominoes falling. Caution is urged.
Microsoft logo

jewhyte

The King of SaaS: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is slated to report its fiscal first-quarter or FQ1'24 earnings results on October 24. It would likely be a highly-anticipated quarter for investors to assess the recent momentum from its AI

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.69K)
If it's "not a buy at any price", as the headline clearly states, then why do you rate MSFT a HOLD? Those who own it now are essentially buying it at its current price, aren't they? I did personally trim MSFT at $335 recently, but later added the piece back at $313 because MSFT is a MUST HOLD STOCK IN MY BOOK.

I hope you don't write your own headlines, because I like your articles a lot but am not enamored with the multiple misleading headlines on many articles on SA lately.
H
HarryDavidson
Today, 3:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.48K)
It depends what you buy for, as an income vehicle it is excellent, if you're a trader, no.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.69K)
@HarryDavidson While your observation is correct, it's possible to buy BLK for the long term AND for a trade. In other words, you can eat your cake and have it too (anyone can have their cake and eat it too).

I have a core position in BLK that I will never sell, but because it rises and falls by more than $100 repeatedly, it's also a great trading vehicle.
