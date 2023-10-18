Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MongoDB: Hold Off On Buying, Despite Fantastic Results

Oct. 18, 2023 3:34 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.68K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB has exceeded expectations with strong revenue growth despite a flagging economy and increased competition in the enterprise software market.
  • Consumption trends have held up well, which can't be said for peers like Snowflake.
  • However, its high valuation and macroeconomic risks make it difficult to justify buying the stock at its current price.
  • I'd recommend watching and waiting until MongoDB sinks back below $300.
MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

For MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), it's almost like there has been no recession in the works over the past year. The non-relational database company has exceeded expectations in 2023, with revenue growth surging despite a flagging economy. While most other enterprise software peers are

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.68K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.