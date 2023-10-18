Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmland Partners: Why The Strategy Is Not Working

Oct. 18, 2023 3:40 PM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)ADC, LAND, MAA, O, SAFE, VNO5 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Farmland Partners Inc. is working through its interest rate challenges by selling farms and buying back stock.
  • The company has completed several farm dispositions and acquisitions, resulting in solid gains.
  • Despite these efforts, the market does not respect the company, and the gap between its net asset value and stock price remains wide.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
View of Midwestern soybean field in summer; hills and blue sky in background

Lana2011/iStock via Getty Images

It is tough to make money in the REIT space and it is even harder to do so when you are really built for a low interest world. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) though, has got the right idea here and

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? 

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. 

 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.05K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

P
PreCambrian
Today, 4:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.81K)
They need to pay down debt instead of repurchasing shares.

I don't think that it is an issue of the NAV. The G&A and the debt load is just too high. Sell the farm!
odsmaker profile picture
odsmaker
Today, 4:20 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (485)
What was the average holding time for the farms they sold?
V
VideoUser
Today, 4:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (32)
"a firm commitment to sell the whole company" - that doesn't that really click for me. If you think they have more debt than the real value of the assets, they can't succeed by selling. If you think the assets have more value than the debt, then as they incrementally sell some assets and debt goes away, the higher value per share becomes more and more apparent, before ever getting to selling everything. The hard decision is whether to retire more debt, or buy back their own shares, as they themselves become more and more confident that the shares are vastly underpriced.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 3:59 PM
Premium
Comments (1.76K)
I've worked in real estate investment/ development for 45years.
My farm experience is...rarely has the farmer needed to sell. There is always a farmer buddy nearby w a ton of slow cash and some family relationship.... OK easier said. You are the sucker at the poker table.
Now. If you (farm partners) has a relationship w DR Horton, lennar, or pulte and are land banking.. quite a different story. Otherwise you are the mark.
V
VideoUser
Today, 4:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (32)
@cpr1200r100 I don't think it's really "There is always a farmer buddy nearby w a ton of slow cash and some family relationship". There is always demand from other farmers close by, assuming any of them are getting decent results from their current operations. Farmers have strong operational advantages from farming more land as close as possible to what they farm already. That land doesn't come up for sale often and if they can afford it they will always at least consider it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.