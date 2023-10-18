Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Why I'm Losing Faith (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 18, 2023 3:54 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)7 Comments
Bill Maurer
Summary

  • Apple's upcoming earnings report may reveal disappointing holiday quarter sales, particularly in China, due to competition from Huawei.
  • The lack of a fall iPad launch so far could result in a decline in revenue for the tablet segment during the holiday period.
  • Analysts have lowered revenue estimates for Apple's December 2023 period, helping to push the valuation too high for my liking.
As we get ready for earnings season to start ramping up, investors are very curious to see how the consumer is doing into this year's holiday season. One of the best indicators will come when we get results from technology giant Apple (

Bill Maurer
Comments (7)

easyxpress
Today, 4:18 PM
This author's YTD (last) 128 articles published in SA, only 8 (6%) are rated BUY.
JasonMiles
Today, 4:12 PM
Everybody always acts like the team that runs Apple doesn’t know what it’s doing..don’t you think Tim Cook and company has their fingers on the company pulse? They re still the most revered brand in the world and is constantly building their user base. China is a problem for many companies but they have a good relationship with the govt there and employ a few million people.. We will see what the future holds but there is still nothing as good as an iPhone,Apple Watch or IPad and the next year Vision Pro which will change computing as we know it
SEC Investigator2
Today, 4:11 PM
NFLX up 10% AH's, Apple won't go up 10% over the next 2 years. Tim Cook is a failed CEO and must be immediately removed!!!
ReturnOnEquity
Today, 4:04 PM
This will be fun to watch - with the entire band of apple fanatics getting fully triggered. I will be watching this thread closely (with some popcorn).
Blowback2
Today, 4:14 PM
@ReturnOnEquity Ok. I’ll take the bait. Per the headline (which I’m pretty sure the author didn’t write) : Don’t invest on ‘Faith’. There.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 4:02 PM
The accountants will announce beats as always. Lower and lower beats.
snc77
Today, 4:00 PM
as an Apple permabull, that is disheartening
