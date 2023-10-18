Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RQI: Rising Rates And A Weakening Economy Could Mean Underperformance

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has been hit hard in the current rate cycle due to multiple factors.
  • The CEF has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 and broader indexes over the last decade.
  • Rising rates, inflation, and leverage make the CEF poorly positioned in the current economic environment.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust banner. REIT definition, neon concept, marketing, technology. 3D render

bin kontan

Few types of investments have been harder hit by the current rate cycle we are in than REITs. While real estate investment trusts have done well at times in the past when interest rates have been rising, that has not

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.77K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:05 PM
Premium
Comments (11.23K)
Good commentary
That why I hold individual high quality reits not funds
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.