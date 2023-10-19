Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seek Alpha: Don't Be A Fool

Oct. 19, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings system is beating the market and competitors like Motley Fool, crushing 2022 and 2023 YTD performance.
  • Seeking Alpha’s 2023 Top 10 Stocks portfolio is +52% YTD vs. Motley Fool’s ‘10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2023,’ -0.16% YTD return.
  • Whether a novice or an experienced investor, Seeking Alpha’s unique Quant Ratings and Factor Grades simplify investment decisions by instantly characterizing each stock like a report card.
  • The Seeking Alpha Grading System allows you to spot Strong Buy-rated stocks and those at risk of performing poorly.
  • Foolproof your portfolio. Always check the financial framework of your stock picks at Seeking Alpha.

business loose metaphor - blue piggy bank and gold coins 3d illustration

welcomeinside/iStock via Getty Images

Quantitative investing is changing the way investors buy and sell stocks. Artificial intelligence is bringing the simplicity of financial data in a way that allows investors to remove emotion from investing. Whether a novice or an experienced investor, you

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
31.99K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Steven Cress is the Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. *The performance calculation for all the stocks is calculated for the same time periods using a portfolio and performance attribution system from S&P Global. Returns are calculated as of the period start and end date's close price (2022 picks are 1/1/22 through 12/31/22, and 2023 picks is 1/1/23 through 10/4/23). When any of the securities get delisted, the position is liquidated and equally invested into the remaining securities in the portfolio. Returns for 2023 are calculated until Oct 04, 2023. Returns are inclusive of dividends

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

