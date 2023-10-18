Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celanese: Highly Leveraged Specialty Materials Leader

Oct. 18, 2023 4:26 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)
Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
287 Followers

Summary

  • Celanese Corporation is a global leader in the production of acetyl products and engineered materials.
  • The company faces challenges due to a stretched balance sheet and near-term macro uncertainty.
  • Investors should wait for more clarity on execution and deleveraging before considering investing in Celanese.
An Asian female engineer checks the equipment in the chemical plant

tianyu wu

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is a global leader in the production of acetyl products and engineered materials that are essential to everyday industrial and consumer applications. While the company has promising growth opportunities, its stretched balance sheet and the near-term macro uncertainty

This article was written by

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
287 Followers
Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.