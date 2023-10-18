tianyu wu

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is a global leader in the production of acetyl products and engineered materials that are essential to everyday industrial and consumer applications. While the company has promising growth opportunities, its stretched balance sheet and the near-term macro uncertainty cloud visibility into achieving targets. I believe investors should wait for more clarity on execution and deleveraging before choosing a direction on the stock.

Investment Thesis

Celanese boasts an impressive global production footprint, industry-leading technologies like AOPlus and VAntage, and a project pipeline business model that drive growth. The business is well-positioned to benefit from sustainability trends and growing end markets like EVs, 5G, and renewable energy.

However, near-term headwinds such as slowing demand, high leverage from the recent Dupont M&M acquisition, and execution risks around synergy capture leave Celanese with a challenging path to achieving its guidance. While management is pulling cost and cash flow levers, caution is warranted until Celanese demonstrates it can deliver on targets through a tricky macro environment. I rate CE shares a Hold for now.

Core Business Overview

Celanese's core business operates through two core business segments - Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain.

The Engineered Materials segment produces engineered thermoplastics and polymer compounds used in a diverse set of end markets including automotive, medical, industrial, consumer goods, and electronics applications. This segment includes Celanese's legacy engineered materials businesses as well as recent acquisitions like the Mobility & Materials business from DuPont and Santoprene. Key products include nylon, POM, polyesters, UHMW-PE, LCP, TPVs and PP compounds. The EM segment leverages Celanese's global production infrastructure, technology expertise and intimate customer relationships to drive innovation through its project pipeline model.

The Acetyl Chain segment primarily produces acetyl intermediates including acetic acid, VAM, acetic anhydride and acetate esters. These acetyl products are used as starting materials for paints, coatings, adhesives, food additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles and more. The company is a global leader in the production of acetic acid and VAM, anchored by its proprietary low-cost AOPlus 3 and VAntage 2 production technologies. Other key acetyl products include ethyl acetate, formaldehyde, acetate tow and redispersible powders. The integrated acetyl chain provides flexibility to optimize production and supply based on cost curves and regional demand dynamics. Celanese also forms strategic joint ventures to complement its acetyl chain such as the Fairway Methanol JV with Mitsui.

Across both segments, Celanese holds top global market positions in its core product lines. The company's global production footprint spanning 61 facilities provides flexibility and low-cost advantages. Proprietary technologies like AOPlus 3 and VAntage 2 cement the company's competitive positioning in acetyls. The business segments are supported by strong end market growth trends around sustainability, EVs, electrical infrastructure, renewable energy and more.

Strategic M&A and Joint Ventures

Celanese has historically utilized strategic M&A and joint ventures to complement its capabilities and accelerate growth. Two significant recent deals include the $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's Mobility & Materials (M&M) business and a new joint venture with Mitsui combining Celanese's food ingredients operations.

The transformational M&M acquisition closed in November 2022 and added leading engineered thermoplastics and elastomers to Celanese's portfolio, mainly serving the automotive and industrial end markets. M&M's products include specialty nylons, polyesters and elastomers sold under brands like Zytel, Crastin and Hytrel. The deal aims to drive significant synergies through integration with Celanese's legacy EM segment. However, near-term performance has lagged expectations amid weak demand, inflated inventory costs, and questionable commercial decisions on pricing. Realizing synergies and recapturing market share lost by M&M's previous management team remains a key execution risk.

In January 2023, Celanese also announced a joint venture with Mitsui combining its food ingredients business with Mitsui's operations. The JV allows both companies to benefit from each other's expertise and growth in the food ingredients market. As part of the deal, Celanese will receive $400-450 million in cash proceeds to pay down debt. Ongoing JVs like this and the Fairway Methanol JV complement the core business segments and provide strategic flexibility.

Between digesting a massive acquisition like M&M and forming new JVs, Celanese has a lot on its plate executing these capital allocation moves aimed at driving long-term earnings growth. But near-term uncertainties persist.

CFO Scott Richardson acknowledged on the Q4 2022 earnings call:

"If anything, I think it's - we're even more convicted around that going forward. There is, near-term challenges."

High Debt Load and Significant Risks

Celanese faces risks and uncertainties executing through the current environment that warrant a wait-and-see approach before investing.

1. High Leverage and Upcoming Debt Refinancing

Gross debt spiked to ~$15.2 billion post-M&M deal, raising leverage above 9x EBITDA. The company has $4.5 billion of debt maturing through mid-2025 and faces heavy refinancing risk, especially if cash flow stagnates.

2. Demand Destruction and share loss

End market weakness, destocking, and competitive imports led to volume shortfalls in 2022. Auto volumes lagged below industry builds, a rarity for Celanese. This trend may continue.

3. M&M Synergies

Celanese is targeting $700-750 million of M&M EBITDA this year including $135 million of synergies. Lots of operational levers are likely to be pulled to protect cash flow forecast.

It seems prudent to wait for evidence of stabilizing demand, deleveraging progress, and M&M improvements.

Valuation

At recent prices near $122, CE shares trade about 13x Forward earnings. This seems fair based on specialty chemical comps in the 9-12x range. However, leverage and execution risks warrant some caution before paying a full multiple.

Upside catalysts include faster synergy capture, strengthening volumes, and refinancing debt at attractive rates. With the dividend yield below 2%, income investors may also want to await a more compelling yield.

Conclusion

Celanese boasts an excellent business model and resources to drive long-term growth. However, near-term risks around near-term demand, leverage, and M&M integration introduce significant possibilities of a downside surprise in the short run. I believe a neutral stance is appropriate until the outlook gains more clarity. Debt paydown and evidence of synergy delivery/share recapture would give more confidence. CE remains a stock to watch for compelling value emerging after macro normalization.