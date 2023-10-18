Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Love Is In The Air

Oct. 18, 2023 4:45 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)2 Comments
Summary

  • Devon Energy's stock has been beaten down this year, but we think the selloff is overdone.
  • Devon's valuation is attractive relative to peers and could make them an acquisition target.
  • M&A activity in the oil and gas sector could favor Devon due to the nature of their assets in the Delaware Basin.
  • We believe the stock is a buy at these levels.
Thesis

Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) stock has been beaten down this year as earnings have declined. We believe that the selloff is overdone. The company is trading at an attractive valuation and is set for positive earnings momentum going in H2 thanks

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.3K Followers
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to DVN and XOM. UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (6.43K)
“We believe that Devon should trade at a forward PE of 10.8, which is 90% of Pioneer's forward PE of 12. This is based on our opinion that Pioneer has slightly better assets.”

Long DVN, but PXD has a forward PE of 12 with the takeover premium added in. Without it, its forward PE would be more like 10-10.5. DVN should trade with more like a 9 PE. Still higher than where it is now, though.

This earnings call is going to be interesting. I want to see if management acknowledges that they have underperformed, why that has been the case, and how they are going to remedy that situation.

Reports are that DVN is apparently looking to buy someone. That seems very ill advised, especially if they are planning on using their undervalued shares as currency. The time to expand was last year when their shares were higher and debt was much cheaper. Better to be bought than to buy. If they are set on being a buyer, I just might exit and add to what I feel are smarter drillers.
SenoraMatadora profile picture
SenoraMatadora
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (1.26K)
Have traded DVN successfully this year and still hold a small position. Hopefully the love will not unrequited.
