Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.78K Followers

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Jozwiak - Director of IR

Curtis Myers - Chairman and CEO

Mark McCollom - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris McGratty - KBW

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fulton Financial Third Quarter 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Matt Jozwiak, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Jozwiak

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, and thanks for joining us for Fulton Financial Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss our earnings for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023.

Your host for today's conference call is Curt Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Curt is Mark McCollom, Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments today will refer to the financial information and related slide presentation included with our earnings announcement, which was released yesterday afternoon. These documents can be found on our website at fult.com by clicking on Investor Relations and then on News. The slides can also be found on the Presentations page under our Investor Relations website.

On this call, representatives of Fulton may make forward-looking statements with respect to Fulton's financial condition, results of operations and business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the safe harbor statement on forward-looking statements in our earnings release on Slide 2 of today's presentation for additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors. Fulton undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.