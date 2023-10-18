Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney:Why You Should Buy And Hold Forever

Oct. 18, 2023 5:31 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)CHTR, CMCSA, NFLX6 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses the performance of Disney in 2018, focusing on revenue, profit margins, and the potential for matching Netflix's margins.
  • Let us never forget, that Disney is and will probably continue to be the an effective ambassador abroad. That alone makes the brand invaluable as many foreign nationals' first "American"experience.
  • The company is undervalued on both my modified Graham number bear case and owner earnings model bull case.

sunset of shanghai disney

Wirestock

Blast back to 2018

Of the few concentrated bets that I'm still adding to, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is amongst my top 10 single holdings currently by size that I hold and add to, having

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.26K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

S
Semishere
Today, 6:00 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
I locked in some handsome profits shorting the Magic Kingdom. With AR and VR alternatives, kids won't choose the parks. Neither will the parents when comparing the costs. I am short again.
m
motto5448
Today, 5:46 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.23K)
i am short and comfortable.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 5:48 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.5K)
@motto5448 Thanks for reading! Hard to short after the massive drop but I respect all opinions.
R
Rock Chalk
Today, 6:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@motto5448 You won't be soon.
Chuck53 profile picture
Chuck53
Today, 5:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (242)
Forever Wow! I'm in my 70's & have been working on my will but, if I've got forever, that's fantastic news. Still not going to Disney World.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 5:46 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.5K)
@Chuck53 Forever in the family is good enough! Thanks for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.