Netflix Blows The Lights Out: Revenue Growth Accelerates, Cash Flow Margins Keep Rising, Deleverage Continues

Oct. 18, 2023 5:15 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Cestrian Capital Research
Summary

  • Netflix has become a fundamentally strong business, with positive cash flow and improving cash flow margins. Revenue growth is accelerating, and cash flow margins are improving at the same time.
  • The company's leverage has decreased significantly, indicating a solid, fundamentally improving business.
  • Management expects further revenue growth and increased operating margins, suggesting scale and better revenue yield from content assets.
Cestrian Capital Research
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. is an independent, SEC-regulated investment research business led by CEO Alex King.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in NFLX

