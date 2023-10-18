Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q3 2023 Bust Shows Why It's No Longer Investors' Darling

Oct. 18, 2023 5:24 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, F, GM, GOOG, GOOGL, LAAOF, LI, NIO, NIOIF, RIVN, XPEV, XPNGF9 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q3 delivery underperformance has led to a decline in its growth and profitability, with revenue and earnings per share during the period also coming in below already-tempered market expectations.
  • The results underscore rising demand risks, particularly in China, where competition and macroeconomic challenges have led to aggressive price cuts.
  • Investors' confidence in Tesla's speculative growth drivers, such as the Cybertruck and Full Self-Driving technology, is likely also waning, adding further downside risks to the stock.
Tesla"s Stock Drops Sharply After It Was Not Added To S&P Index

Spencer Platt

Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 delivery underperformance has followed with a similar trend in its growth and profitability for the period, despite the increased slew of downward revisions to consensus estimates over the

Comments (9)

t
tech_eval
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (1.54K)
Make it up on volume
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 6:06 PM
Analyst
Comments (25.01K)
@tech_eval
Down almost $20 after-hours...
t
tech_eval
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (1.54K)
The growth story is ending
t
tech_eval
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (1.54K)
Reversion to the mean, as expected.
Rachel12 profile picture
Rachel12
Today, 5:51 PM
Premium
Comments (34)
Hmmm. Love Tesla cars!! 😘😘 my long time investment. Waiting for the Tesla truck. Watched the Space X Falcon 9 rocket last night.
Admire Elon Musk for all he has done for America. BULLISH
r
rkw29
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@Rachel12
No offense but this sounds like cheerleading rather than sound analysis. I admit I admire Musk for what he has done but Tesla is overvalued by every sane metric and things are getting worse. Competition, margins, growth all headwinds.
BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 5:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.47K)
This is a $25-$50 stock, and this is conservative.
L
Lucky-boy_Lion
Today, 6:05 PM
Comments (349)
@BlueFIREWave you have the brain of an apple, in my opinion. I believe that is generous, too.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 5:28 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.96K)
Disagree, a def. Buy for this revenue generator of more than just cars!
