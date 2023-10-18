Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RPM International Offers Underated Revenue And Margin Leverage

Oct. 18, 2023 6:09 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • RPM International has outperformed its peer group, helped by strength in infrastructure, re-shoring, and repair/maintenance activity.
  • Infrastructure and re-shoring should remain strong drivers in 2024 and consumer destocking should be largely over, though weaker non-resi new-build and repair remain threats.
  • Margin leverage could surprise to the good, as management continues with an efficiency drive and as commodity prices ease.
  • RPM seldom gets exceptionally cheap, but today's price offers a decent prospective return.

Painted gray flooring on fiber glass with paint rollers for waterproof, reinforcing net,

Koonsiri Boonnak/iStock via Getty Images

A couple of years ago I called RPM International (NYSE:RPM) a “borderline buy”, and investors who took advantage of a few of the dips since then, including one earlier this year, are now sitting on pretty

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

