Rolls-Royce: Untapped Nuclear Potential And More

Oct. 18, 2023 6:17 PM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)2 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rolls-Royce experienced a significant decline in share price due to weak performance and the risk of insolvency.
  • The company has managed to achieve positive cash flow and earnings through a combination of growth and cost discipline.
  • The outlook for Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace and defense segments is positive, and the company is making inroads in the nuclear energy sector.
Nuclear power plant after sunset. Dusk landscape with big chimneys.

KE ZHUANG

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) is a UK-based defense and aerospace contractor. Rolls-Royce operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defense, Power Systems, and New Markets.

The company builds engines for commercial jets (civil aerospace), it sells similar products and services for the military (defense), Power

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 7:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.96K)
Nuclear will indeed b growing, like Centrus (LEU) & Sruuf
C
Corey Alt
Today, 7:12 PM
Premium
Comments (108)
I am considering adding a small holding, but I'm not sure how much it complements my other defense/engine holdings (BAESY; TDG; CACI). Moreover, I still have a hard time seeing this as a better value proposition than most large defense companies, and I'm thinking of SAFRY most specifically (despite recent scandal about counterfeit parts in engines).
