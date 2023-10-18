Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hancock Whitney Offers Value, But Catalysts Will Be Lacking For A Little While Longer

Oct. 18, 2023 6:29 PM ETHancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers

Summary

  • Hancock Whitney's shares have lagged behind the weak regional bank sector, declining around 27%, as the bank lacks company-specific catalysts to drive bullish sentiment.
  • The company's third-quarter results were as expected, with a decline in revenue and pre-provision profits driven by sluggish loan growth and higher funding costs.
  • The bank experienced weak core loan growth but saw some easing of deposit pressures, and continues to offer a strong core deposit franchise.
  • Without evidence of exceptional market share gains or operating leverage, the shares are likely trapped with the regional bank sector, but the valuation is still appealing on a long-term basis.

Gulfport Mississippi beach, dramtic golden sunrise, pier, shrimp boat, bay

dszc/iStock via Getty Images

It’s probably stating the obvious to note that these are challenging times for banks, as loan growth continues to soften, credit costs continue to rise, and loan repricing is more than offset by higher funding costs. Unfortunately for

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.