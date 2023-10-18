BlackJack3D

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock price decreased after it started a rally due to its better-than-expected Q2 FY 2024 financial results in September. In the past few weeks, UiPath made a few announcements about its new partnerships to deliver AI-powered automation solutions to more organizations and companies, and also, on 10 October 2023, announced its platform’s latest features that allow any user to automate more of their everyday work. Also, according to Wall Street analysts, PATH has an average price target of about $20, implying that PATH’s stock price of about $19 a few weeks ago (before the drop) was not unusual. Fundamentally, it is not clear why the stock’s price decreased to the levels it reached In January 2023. However, from my perspective, it made a good entry point for those who want to bet on a company that is providing an AI-powered automation platform and has built a strong customer base in the past few years.

"On average, 50% of strategic planning and execution activities could be partially or fully automated; currently only 15% are," a recent Gartner survey indicates, implying that there are beneficial opportunities out there for the companies that are providing AI-powered automation. However, don’t get excited too much about the future of stocks that are working on providing AI-powered automation products and services as another survey by Fortune magazine indicated that the failure rate on AI projects has been between 83% to 92%. So, it is all about how well UiPath can market its AI-powered automation products and services, and how much its platform can help companies to operate more efficiently.

In the AI-powered automation market, there are still some serious deficiencies such as the lack of end-to-end platforms, challenges in linking AI capabilities to real-world execution, and immature user-interface capabilities. UiPath claims that its platform is designed in a way to solve these challenges, by providing stable and robust automation. PATH is one of the pioneers in providing end-to-end platforms which from my perspective, can be one of the most important things for customers that are seeking AI-powered automation to increase their productivity. Companies want to use AI-powered automation services to decrease their operating expenses and increase the processing of their task. AI platforms that are not end-to-end may even increase the complexity of the operations. Leveraging AI, ML, and NLP, PATH has developed an end-to-end platform that can help customers simplify their operations without requiring significant changes in their technology infrastructure.

Figure 1 shows that from FY 2019 to FY 2023 (as of 31 January), PATH’s customer base grew in a significant way, supporting the company’s claim about the functionality of its platform. As of 31 January 2023, PATH had 10800 customers, up 6.9% YoY (excluding non-paying partners and users of free trial subscriptions). Other than the fact that PATH has been able to prove the functionality of its AI-powered automation platform to customers, answering parts of the demand for AI automation from different clients in different industries, we should consider the fact that PATH’s customer base is not growing as fast as it was growing 2-3 years ago. However, even with the current operating results, I believe we are going to see a turning point in PATH’s financial results in about a year.

Figure 1 – UiPath’s customer base

UiPath's annual report

From FY 2020 to FY 2021, and from FY 2021 to FY 2022, PATH’s customer base increased by about 33%, and 28%, respectively, significantly higher than the growth rate from FY 2022 to FY 2023. According to UiPath’s second quarter fiscal year 2024 conference call, as of 6 September 2023, the company had approximately 10890 customers, representing a slight increase compared to 31 January 2023. With the current operating result, I estimate the growth rate of PATH’s customer base from FY 2023 to FY 2024 to be less than 2%. For the three months ended 31 July 2023 (Q2 FY 2024), PATH reported total revenue of $287 million, gross profit of $238 million, and operating loss of $78 million. With its current customer base, PATH is not able to cover its sales and marketing, R&D, and general and administrative expenses. According to Figure 2, PATH’s operating expenses didn’t decrease in the past quarters, and I don’t expect PATH’s operating expenses to decrease in the future. Thus, we cannot assume that UiPath has already paid enough for sales & marketing, general & administrative, and R&D expenses, reaching the position to cut these expenses.

As a result, assuming no significant change in PATH's operating expenses in the following quarters (the company's quarterly operating expenses in the past few quarters have been about $300 million), to turn its operating loss into operating revenue, PATH needs to increase its total revenue by at least about 30%. Indeed with higher operating expenses, PATH's total revenue needs to increase more than 30%. For the second quarter of FY 2023, PATH reported a total revenue of $242 million, and according to its Q2 FY 2023 conference call, the company was serving 10500 customers at that time. After a year, PATH’s customer base increased by about 4%, while its total revenue increased by 19%. It simply means that it is not all about increasing the number of customers. The company’s ability to sell more of its products and services to its current customers plays an important role in turning the current operating loss into an operating income. PATH’s revenue per customer for the three months ending 31 July 2022 was about $23000, which increased to about $26000 for the three months ending 31 July 2023, up 13%. Controlling the number of customers (eliminating the effect of a higher number of customers in Q2 FY 2024), PATH’s revenue per customer increased 15% YoY.

As high interest rates and geopolitical events are hindering global economic growth (global growth is estimated to slow from 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023 to 2.9% in 2024), I don’t expect PATH’s customer base to increase more than 5% in the following year. Assuming a 5% increase in the customer base in the following year (about 550 new customers), and about 15% growth in PATH’s revenue per customer, I estimate PATH’s revenue in the three months ending 31 July 2024 to be about $320 million. Assuming no increase in the company’s operating expenses, I estimate PATH’s operating loss in Q2 FY 2025 (three months ending 31 July 2024) to turn into an operating income, which can be a turning point for PATH’s quarterly financial results.

Investors basically rely on PATH's technology, patents, and overall, intellectual property rather than the value of its tangible assets. Thus, P/B value is not the right metric for the valuation here. However, the stock's P/B value can be used to determine how much investors are valuing UiPath's intellectual property.

PATH has a book value per share and a tangible book value per share of $3.50 and $3.31, respectively. It means that currently, investors are valuing its intellectual property, including its patents, brand, customer base, business strategy, and the company's relationship with its customers at about $13 per share. Investors are valuing PATH's intangible value about 5 times its tangible book value. In January 2023, PATH had a book value per share and a tangible book value per share of $3.45 and $3.25, respectively. Thus, PATH's book value per share and tangible book value per share haven't changed in the past two 9 months. However, the company now has a stronger customer base, and a more efficient AI-powered automation platform and services. By the next year, PATH's intangible assets net value can increase significantly as I believe the company can have improved technology and a stronger customer relationship. PATH is now trading at the levels it was trading in January 2023. Thus, I believe the stock is undervalued at its current price.

Figure 2 – PATH’s operating results in the past 3 years

Ycharts

Risks

Despite the strong market outlook and PATH's reliable customer base, some risks must be considered. As I previously mentioned, lots of companies demand AI-powered automation products and services to increase the efficiencies of their operations. To answer this demand, PATH's current features are not enough, and the company needs to introduce new features and improve the effectiveness of its platform. But there is no assurance that PATH can be able to do so, and its competitors may be able to produce more efficient platforms or services, replacing PATH's platform and services. To develop new features, PATH's R&D sales can increase significantly, preventing the company from turning its operating loss into operating profit by next year. Another important issue is that companies that are using PATH's AI-powered automation platform still haven't had enough time to assess the long-term impact of PATH's AI-powered automation services on their operations. AI algorithms and models that PATH is offering may be proved to be less efficient than the company claims, and the end-users of PATH's system may conclude to stop using AI solutions provided by UiPath.

End Note

The market outlook of AI-powered automation is strong, and UiPath has been able to build a strong relationship with companies that are demanding AI-powered automation for their daily activities in the past three years. With the current market outlook and PATH’s current operational results, I estimate its operating loss to turn into an operating income by 2Q FY 2025 (less than a year from now). The stock is a buy