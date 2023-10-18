Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath: Operating Loss May Turn Into Operating Profit In A Year

Oct. 18, 2023
SM Investor
Summary

  • UiPath's stock price dropped despite better-than-expected financial results and recent partnerships and platform updates.
  • UiPath's customer base growth has slowed, but its revenue per customer has increased.
  • I estimate that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, UiPath may report an operating profit, which can be a turning point for the company.
Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock price decreased after it started a rally due to its better-than-expected Q2 FY 2024 financial results in September. In the past few weeks, UiPath made a few announcements about its new partnerships

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

wantedtoretireearly
Today, 7:05 PM
Nice write up. The newest version of UIPath just out could prove to be one of the most important in its history, as it is the first that works with Generative AI (OpenAI specifically). I'll be watching closely to see how well they have integrated this into their platform and what they call Document Understanding. If this works well, I'm hoping that their sales next year will exceed your conservative projections.

For a glimpse of the new capabilities, watch this video from their recent Forward conference: www.uipath.com/...
