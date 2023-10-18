Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sage Therapeutics: Several Neuropsychiatric Disorder Data Readouts In 2024

Oct. 18, 2023 6:52 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)BIIB
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval along with Biogen for its drug ZURZUVAE for the treatment of postpartum depression, with a planned launch in Q4 2023.
  • The company has several ongoing studies using its drug SAGE-718 for the treatment of Huntington's Disease and other neuropsychiatric disorders, with results expected in 2024.
  • Company has other products in its pipeline, including SAGE-324 for the treatment of essential tremors, with a data readout expected from the phase 2b KINETIC 2 study in 2024.
  • The global postpartum depression market size is expected to reach $55.28 billion by 2030.
Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has made great progress in its pipeline along with its partner Biogen Inc. (BIIB), especially with the recent approval of its drug ZURZUVAE, which was approved by the

