Neumora: First Novel Mechanism Of Action Drug In Major Depression In Decades

Oct. 18, 2023 7:03 PM ETNeumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA)
Bhavneesh Sharma
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The lead Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. product candidate, Navacaprent, has shown promise in treating major depressive disorder, MDD, and bipolar depression.
  • The lead product candidate, Navacaprent, is a selective kappa opioid receptor antagonist that has shown promise in major depressive disorder and bipolar depression.
  • The company has other value-driving product candidates in various stages of development for conditions like Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and Parkinson's disease.
  • Initiating coverage on the common stock with a Buy rating and $31 price target (290% upside).
  • The next price-moving catalyst is Phase 3 KOASTEL-1 data for Navacaprent in treating MDD in 2H 2024.
3d illustration of transmitting synapse,neuron or nerve cell

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

I started a long position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) last week with a 4.2% portfolio allocation. This recent central nervous system ("CNS") disease IPO is using technologies like machine learning, genomics and proteomics

This article was written by

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
6.89K Followers

Bhavneesh Sharma is a former physician with a MBA in finance from NYU-Stern. He is a registered investment advisor and a professional money manager, and he has been writing about Healthcare investing for nearly a decade.

Bhavneesh Sharma is a former physician with a MBA in finance from NYU-Stern. He is a registered investment advisor and a professional money manager, and he has been writing about Healthcare investing for nearly a decade.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This post represents my own opinion and is not professional advice. Please conduct your own due diligence or consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Investing in developmental-stage biotech/pharma stocks is risky, and it is possible to lose your entire capital.

Comments

