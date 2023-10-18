Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Out-Of-Favor Enbridge Shares Are A Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 18, 2023 7:28 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CAD
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge Inc. shares have sold off his year even though fundamentals have not deteriorated.
  • It recently announced an attractive acquisition of Dominion assets and has reined in leverage.
  • The shares offer significant appreciation potential, a secure 8% yield, and the prospect of dividend increases.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at HFI Research Energy Income. Learn More »

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Note to readers: Dollar references in the article are to Canadian dollars.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares have finally fallen out of favor of late, along with the entire Canadian midstream cohort. They have steadily sold off throughout the

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned 89.9%, versus its benchmark's return of 52.9%.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.98K Followers

HFIR Research is a full-time professional energy investor, active in the sector since 2015 while specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations. He has managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and has a long professional history in finance, having served in various roles in the industry since 2000.

He runs the investing group HFI Research Energy Income where he works to outperform the benchmark of the Alerian MLP Index, by investing in energy stocks for income and growth. Features of the service include: 4-6 exclusive idea write-ups per month, real-time portfolio tracking including what to buy, when the dividend will be paid, tax implications and positional weighting, fundamental data pertaining to MLPs, and 24/7 direct communication with the HFI Research team to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.