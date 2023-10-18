Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix Earnings Preview: Limping Into Q3 2023 Earnings Tonight

Oct. 18, 2023 7:10 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)3 Comments
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.64K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix will report their Q3 ’23 financial results tonight, and it goes without saying that the bullish optimism has worn off the last 3 months.
  • Tonight, Wall Street consensus is looking for $3.49 in earnings per share on $8.54 billion in revenue.
  • While I’d like to see growth stocks with better revenue growth expectations, the double-digit expected operating income and EPS growth aren’t too shabby.

Netflix Headquarters

hapabapa

Tonight (10/18/23) after the closing bell, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report their Q3 ’23 financial results, and it goes without saying that the bullish optimism has worn off the last 3 months, with the writers and actors strike, as well as some

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.64K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Dark Samus profile picture
Dark Samus
Today, 7:32 PM
Comments (860)
Boy, this author is really up-to-date on things, eh?
G
GameKing13
Today, 7:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.79K)
Wow, it must suck to put all that effort in for no reason. ER came out a couple of hours before this article was released
29890185 profile picture
29890185
Today, 7:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (313)
Well, through no fault of yours, (the editors sent this report out late, time stamped 7:10PM ET), but you're about $40 short I'm afraid. Let's see what the stock does over the coming days as those that bought into it over the past week or two ring the register and cash out their quick profits.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.