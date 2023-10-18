Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank Of Canada Preview: Stretching The 'Hawkish Hold' Approach

Oct. 18, 2023 9:15 PM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, FXC
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Slower-than-expected inflation, a clouded growth outlook and higher bond yields mean the BoC is likely to overlook jobs tightness and keep rates on hold on 25 October.
  • There is still all the interest in keeping a higher-for-longer narrative alive, but markets may start to shed some doubts on it.
  • A sustainable decline in USD/CAD looks like a 2024 story to us.

Pile of Canadian bills with one hundred dollars on top

joshlaverty

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist; James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Chance of a hike have dwindled on slower inflation

Market expectations for the upcoming Bank of Canada policy meeting have fluctuated quite a lot since the last policy

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.34K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.