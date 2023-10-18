Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microvast: The Management Is Selling, And So Should You

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
401 Followers

Summary

  • Microvast Holdings has experienced a significant decline in stock value and lacks revolutionary technology or cost/size leadership in the EV battery sector.
  • The company's financials have been volatile, with moderate growth and a high level of capital expenditure.
  • Microvast faces increasing competition in the EV battery market and lacks technological innovation compared to its competitors.

Electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable battery module inside metal enclosure packed for car, solid li-ion cell pack manufacturing for ev automotive energy storage industry 3D rendering

Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Continuing in my analysis of companies involved in the lithium battery world, I have chosen to study Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) this time around. This is a small company headquartered in Colorado, specializing in designing and producing

Comments (3)

C
Cheesebro
Yesterday, 9:52 PM
Premium
Comments (31)
Get shorty?
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:31 PM
Premium
Comments (4.1K)
Optimistic fair value $1.90. Buy now and hold it going into 2024 when liquidity comes back into the market.
n
nidneurons
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Premium
Comments (979)
Thanks for article but I will hold my position and I will add on dips.
