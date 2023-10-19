Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: How Cheap Is Cheap Enough?

Oct. 19, 2023 9:00 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)F
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.34K Followers

Summary

  • Depending on the eventual agreement with UAW, we may see GM's profitability impacted by an estimated sum of up to -$938M annually, or the equivalent of -$0.67 in EPS.
  • This is on top of the projected weekly production losses of up to -$770M, or the equivalent of -$3.85B by October 20, 2023.
  • The profitability headwind may also affect GM's ability to sustain its dividend payouts and share repurchases, with Q4 sales and deliveries likely to be underwhelming.
  • As a result, it is unsurprising that the stock has also breached its critical support levels of $30s, with the upcoming FQ3'23 earnings call likely to bring forth sobering forward commentary.
  • Interested investors may want to stand by the sidelines and observe the stock's movement for a little longer, before adding to their positions once a sustainable bottom has been found.

Budget Cuts

TimAbramowitz

We previously covered General Motors (NYSE:GM) in August 2023, discussing Mr. Market's pessimism on its prospects, despite the management's FY2025 revenue target of $225B and successful robo-taxi segment.

A recovery in the stock's price had yet to materialize as

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.34K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.