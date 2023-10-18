Prykhodov

Investment Rundown

I think that BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is perhaps one of the most robust and stable options in the energy space right now. The company offers a solid yield of around 4.5% and trades at what I would consider a very appealing discount to the rest of the sector, that is even after a run-up of the share price of about 25% in the last 12 months. The market cap is now over $100 billion and the company has been able to do this thanks to very sound diversification of the operations and the ability to expand efficiently given the amount of FCF they generate.

While the energy industry has historically traded at relatively low multiples, even in the current market environment, BP's valuation remains below the industry's 5-year average p/e of 8.7. This suggests that there may be an opportunity for investors to acquire BP shares at an attractive price point, considering the company's strong underlying performance and financial discipline. The company recently released that they are launching a $1.5 billion buyback program one that seems to commence in Q3 at least. BP aims to 2023 divert over 60% of the FCF from the operations to shareholders instead. With practices like these in the palace, I think that BP offers a very compelling long-term picture that I want to invest in, resulting in the buy rating I have and maintain for them. I am covering them again much because the position is up nearly 17% since, and updating my view I think is necessary. BP still exhibits strong qualities even at this higher price point and I continue to be a buyer.

Company Segments

BP operates through three significant business segments: Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Production & Operations, and Customers & Products. In the Gas & Low Carbon Energy segment, BP is actively engaged in the development of low-carbon energy solutions, including wind, solar, and hydrogen technologies. Notably, the company has expanded its focus to include Carbon Capture and Storage projects, demonstrating its commitment to mitigating carbon emissions and addressing environmental concerns. The CCS market, although relatively nascent, is experiencing robust demand and substantial investments.

Investor Presentation

Besides the above-mentioned areas that BP focuses on, they also invest in renewable or transitional energy sources as seen above. Between 2023 and 2030 BP is expecting to drastically increase the CAPEX across many areas like EV chagrin, Hydrogen, and renewables & power to capture the greenway that is washing over the sector and be at the forefront of that. I think that is a great step for them to take as they are not just a purebred energy play in one niche market, but rather a culmination of several ones, and diversifying like this I think was expected to a certain degree. It makes me further bullish though to see that they are expecting to spend quite a lot to not fall behind competitors in the space.

The Compelling Case For CCS Projects

BP is making significant strides in the realm of CCS projects, and the outlook appears promising. One notable development is BP's agreement to acquire a 40% stake in the Viking carbon capture and storage project located in the North Sea. This strategic move aligns with BP's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and emissions reduction.

CCS Projects (vox)

In addition to its involvement in CCS projects, BP has unveiled ambitious plans for a low-carbon green energy cluster in Valencia, Spain. This visionary project sets its sights on achieving up to 2GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030. The primary objective is to transform the BP Castellon refinery into a globally significant green hydrogen production site. The attractiveness of CCS in the current market landscape cannot be overstated, with a robust CAGR of 14% projected until 2032. Government incentives, such as investment tax credits and funding, are driving this growth and creating a conducive environment for companies like BP to make significant strides in CCS initiatives. These incentives not only promote environmental responsibility but also offer compelling financial incentives for companies looking to invest in cleaner, greener technologies.

Valuation

On a valuation basis, BP still exhibits a lot of appealing factors I think. The stock trades at a 30% discount based on earnings to the energy sector. This together with a near 4% dividend yield leaves a lot of upside potential and shareholder value in my opinion.

On a p/s basis, BP trades very low as well, nearly 70% below the energy sector. Comparing that to peers like Equinor ASA (EQNR) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) which both trade at higher p/s multiples right now with TTE being the lowest at FWD p/s 0.71. On a dividend basis, TTE has the highest one at 4.59%. But BP has the lowest payout ratio by far of the group, at just 3.93% compared to TTE at 27%. This leaves a lot more sustainability to the dividend of BP and less likelihood of it being cut. This amounts to BP looking like the most appealing choice of the three.

Risks

Investing in BP entails exposure to the inherent volatility of commodity prices, which significantly influence the company's revenue streams. This exposure may lead to fluctuations in revenues, as evidenced by BP's performance over the past decade, which has seen periods of both growth and contraction. However, it's crucial to recognize that BP's growth trajectory remains robust, primarily due to the enduring importance of oil as an energy source, a significance expected to persist for many years to come.

oilprice.com

In recent times, the prices of oil have displayed a consistent downward trend over the past 12 months. This downward pressure on oil prices adds an element of uncertainty to BP's EPS estimates. It's challenging to make definitive projections in this dynamic market environment, and the possibility of downward revisions to EPS estimates looms, particularly if market conditions exhibit weakness or if demand for oil experiences a decline. BP, as a major player in the energy sector, is well aware of the cyclical nature of the industry. It has adapted to navigate through these market fluctuations and continues to explore opportunities in renewable and sustainable energy sources. While oil remains a significant part of its portfolio, BP is actively positioning itself for a future where energy diversification is key. This I think highlights the fact that BP remains an appealing option in the energy space and to further reward shareholders in the company they have announced significant dividends and buyback increases too. This I think showcases that the management of BP has an optimistic view of the current market and that short-term headwinds aren’t indicative of the broader outlook for oil and gas as they continue to be significant sources of energy for us.

Final Words

What I think is the leading factor behind a buy for BP right now is the significant buybacks and dividend increases they are doing. In the last quarter, the dividend was raised by 10% and a $1.5 billion buyback program was announced. This speaks volumes about the commitment that BP has to shareholders I think. Besides that though, BP is also trading at what I consider a very appealing price point. The earnings are at a discount of over 30% to the rest of the sector and that is in my opinion sufficient to warrant a buy here. Looking at the p/s though, here we get a 68% discount based on FWD estimates. The market for renewables is only going to increase, but the more traditional energy markets like gas and oil will still be with us for a long time, ensuring that BP has a large market to serve still. I am bullish on the outlooks of the business and will be rating it a buy as such.