Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Q3 2023 Review, Musk And Co. Are Stuck In A Vicious Cycle

Oct. 18, 2023 10:16 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)1 Comment
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla's Q3 2023 financial performance was weaker than expected, with revenue of $23.35B and non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, missing consensus estimates.
  • The company's margins have been compressed in recent quarters due to aggressive price cuts and a shift in product mix towards lower-priced models. This negative trend continued in Q3.
  • Tesla's relative valuation (forward P/E >70x) appears completely out of whack with reality, and the stock is essentially a binary bet on the success of FSD [autonomous vehicle] technology.
  • With Tesla looking stuck in a vicious pricing cycle, I suggest long-term investors to hold out for a better entry point to initiate or increase bullish positions in this counter.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »

Breaking the vicious cycle in business or in daily life

cagkansayin

Introduction

After reporting a double miss for Q3 2023, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is down -3.5% to $234 per share in the after-hours session at the time of writing. Given Tesla's recent delivery miss

At The Quantamental Investor, we make investing simple, fun, and profitable. To get market-beating stock ideas --> Click Here 

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.27K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (10.22K)
Yes, that cycle is called over promise and under deliver.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.