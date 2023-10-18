Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVE Corporation (NVEC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Oct. 18, 2023 9:31 PM ETNVE Corporation (NVEC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.78K Followers

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Baker - CEO and President

Daniel Nelson - Accounting Manager & Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Bernstein - Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management

Collin McBirney - Topline Capital Management

Operator

Hello, and welcome to NVE Corporation Conference Call on Second Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Daniel Baker, President and CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Daniel Baker

Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com.

I'm Dan Baker, and I'm joined by Accounting Manager and Principal Financial Officer, Daniel Nelson. After my opening comments, Daniel Nelson will present our financial results. Then I'll cover marketing and new products, and we'll open the call to questions.

We issued our press release with financial results and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in the past hour following the close of market. Links to the press release and 10-Q are available through the SEC's website, our website, and on X the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Comments we may make that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, such factors as uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenue and risks of credit losses as well as risks listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.