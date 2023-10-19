Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income And Agree Realty: Less Dumb Than The Stereotypes

Oct. 19, 2023 6:30 AM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC), O10 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income and Agree Realty are REITs known for their external growth strategies that involve issuing new stock and new debt to fund acquisitions.
  • Present stock prices leave them unable to follow this model without diluting shareholder value.
  • Even so, in some ways, these REITs are better than the stereotype, leaving me more positive but still not a huge fan.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) might be the two REITs most associated with external growth driven by issuing new stock. The stereotypical model is: issue new stock, pair it with leverage-neutral debt, acquire more properties, and pay out

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
5.45K Followers

R Paul Drake spent decades developing data-driven models in his work as a physicist, and now brings the perspective of a retiree to his investing and writing. He is a life-long reader of economics, finance, and investing, and embraces value investing.

Paul is one of the analysts at the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, SAFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 7:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (301)
I like that O is willing to look at returns on a risk adjusted basis. It gives them a wider spectrum of things to look at. In fact, that's what I always liked about EPRT. In this market, I think if I was O, I'd be willing to increase debt to acquire new properties even if the return was less than optimal under the assumption that they would be able to refinance the debt at a lower rate later. If purchased later, in a lower rate environment, RE prices may be higher. The purchase discount now, would presumably offset the increased interest expense of the hold until rates reverse. Tricky to be sure though. What would help is O seems to be able to borrow about 1% lower than most.
S
Strawman2
Today, 7:09 AM
Investing Group
Comments (331)
Paul- I really appreciated the analysis. So, is it safe to say, if your the type of investor that is Income oriented O & ADC are good choices with their relative safe dividends. however, if you want price appreciation with the divy, not so much .
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:12 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.56K)
@Strawman2 Yes, it seems that way to me, with the addition, that some other net lease REITs may prove more able to grow their dividends than these two.
Best wishes... Paul
P
PH13
Today, 7:01 AM
Premium
Comments (109)
Really good article, thank you. In this interest rate environment REITs (with ADC high on the list) are very interesting tonne with a long term view. But I don’t see them returning to the “good old days” so quickly either.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.56K)
@PH13 We will see. This may be starting to change, but so many authors seem to think the REIT valuations of the 2010s were "normal". Investing on that basis may not work out so well.
Best wishes... Paul
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 6:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.25K)
Thanks for another excellent analysis.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.56K)
@gastro4 You are welcome!
Best wishes... Paul
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.25K)
@R. Paul Drake I think you and Brad are the best reit analysts and writers on SA. It’s amazing how todays Brad article rates O and ADCstrong buys. Guess that what makes horse racing! Obviously due diligence always required by an investor and diversification.
Thanks again and have a good day wherever you are.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 6:35 AM
Premium
Comments (5.8K)
O has another 15% down to go. Rates continue upwards. And will remain there for longer than people think. The long term risk is from governmental deficits.
The REIT lovers just don't understand that the long term trend has reversed.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 6:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.56K)
@The Cardinal Thanks for sharing, in such a definitive way, your views. Following Howard Marks, I have less confidence that I know the future.
Best wishes... Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.