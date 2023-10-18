BP: One Of The Worst Choices Within A Highly Attractive Sector
Summary
- The Oil & Gas sector is experiencing a resurgence as the market prioritizes energy security over growth narratives.
- As a result, BP is getting more attention even though it has underperformed its main peers over the past 5-year period.
- BP's high leverage and low profitability put the company at a significant disadvantage to its competitors.
- A closer look at BP's capital allocation reveals other potential problems for future shareholder returns.
After experiencing a number of years of negative sentiment, the Oil & Gas sector is now back with a vengeance. Inflationary pressures are forcing investors to prioritize energy security over narrative-driven segments of the industry. On top of that, deglobalization and geopolitical risks are also creating enormous risks for the stability of energy supply.
That is why, both pure upstream players as well as large integrated ones have been delivering outstanding returns over the past few years.
BP (NYSE:BP) hasn't been an exception from this trend and has delivered more than a 33% return over the past year, without accounting for its high dividend yield of nearly 4%.
The bad news, however, is that BP has consistently underperformed its main peers. On a total return basis, BP delivered less than 22% over the past 5-year period, while other integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), rewarded their shareholders with returns of around 77% during the same time frame.
I talked about Exxon Mobil's superior positioning back in late 2020, when the stock was still trading at less than $35 apiece and has nearly tripled since then.
In early 2021, I also covered Chevron, which has been part of my personal portfolio and one of my high conviction ideas within my investment group.
Very recently, I also showed why TotalEnergies (TTE) is among my personal favourites from the European Oil & Gas majors.
When it comes to BP, however, I expect the stock to continue to perform poorly against its peers, in spite of all the positive ratings that it is getting from sell-side analysts and the long-lasting industry tailwinds I mentioned above.
Not A Bargain
I keep reading analyses that talk about BP being a bargain as one of the cheapest large cap options within the Oil & Gas sector.
If one does not do his/her homework properly, it would be fairly easy to fall into this trap. After all, BP has a much higher return on capital than most of its direct peers and the company has strong competitive advantages stemming from integration and a large global scale.
Even when looking at free cash flow yields, BP appears as bargain that is hard to miss.
Sometimes this is all it takes for someone with less experience in financial analysis to conclude that there is a significant mispricing opportunity.
The bad news is that there isn't. As a matter of fact, BP is in a very tough spot and would likely continue to be among the worst-performing peers from those shown above.
Once we begin to unpack the company's high return on capital, we begin to realize why BP is priced at such a large discount. The two most important operational drivers of return on capital are margins and asset turnover and on both of these two variables, BP is very close to the bottom when compared to peers.
So how come BP has such a high return on capital? There is only one level left to pull and this is leverage. To this day, BP continues to be one of the most heavily leveraged companies within its peer group and the difference to the peer average is significant.
The management is not worried about this and continues to stress the need for high coverage ratio, even as interest rates are skyrocketing.
A second priority inside the framework is to reduce net debt. Yes, we've been reducing net debt. I think, 14 quarters in a row, we've been reducing net debt. Yes, it goes up this quarter. Why did it go up this quarter? Obviously, we had our Deepwater Horizon payment and then we had TA, which is the $1.1 billion of capital and the assumed debt that we get with it. So it's an increase of $1.6 billion for TA. That's not a bad thing. TA comes with $800 million of EBITDA. That's accretive to rating. So we shouldn't necessarily just obsess about net debt. What's important for the rating is cash cover ratio.
Source: BP Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript
Of course, I am not saying that BP's high leverage is a reason enough to avoid the stock, but the fact of the matter is that high leverage would significantly limit the company's ability to reinvest into the business just as it needs to.
On one hand, the high oil & gas prices are once again providing the necessary incentive for higher reinvestments in the sector. On the other hand, there is a growing need for alternatives to oil & gas, such as biofuels, hydrogen and renewables, and more investments in carbon capture and storage.
Cumulative cash outflows and inflows for the period 2010 to 2022 are also a stark example that there are capital allocation problems at BP (something that I will cover in further detail in the next section of this article).
Over the 13-year period, BP's cash flow from operations was not enough to cover the company's need for capital expenditures and dividend payments. That is why, BP resorted to significantly more divestments and sales of property than it did engage in acquisitions (shown in purple on the graph below).
Due to the company's high leverage, BP wasn't able to afford to meaningfully increase its debt levels which as I said above was a major disadvantage to its peers.
As a result, BP remained one of the lowest gross margin companies in the space. And as we see in the graph below, gross margin is a key driver of EV/EBITDA multiples on a cross-sectional basis.
It is worth noting that, upstream players are currently in the top right-hand corner of the graph above as their margins are more cyclical and much higher during periods of rising oil & gas prices.
Not Looking For Poor Capital Allocation
Although I am critical of BP's lack of large strategic acquisitions, the management has done a relatively good job at balancing M&A deals with divestments and sales of property, plant & equipment.
In the graph below, we can see the net impact of these activities. When the net impact is positive (in green) it means that BP sold more assets than it acquired. When the net impact is negative, it means that BP spent more on acquisitions than it did on divestments.
Preferably, shareholders would want the net impact to be positive when oil prices are high since divestments of non-core assets would fetch higher prices and vice versa. As we see, for the most part, BP's management did a relatively good job at this.
But it would be hard to miss the major negative impact of BP's decision to buy a significant share in Rosneft which was recently exited.
Moving away from M&A activity, BP has been consistently spending relatively low amounts on Capital Expenditures over the years. The share of BP's Capex to its annual Depreciation & Amortization Expense has gravitated around 100% since fiscal year 2014 which means that the company was spending barely to offset depreciation.
On an absolute basis, BP's Capex is well below its pre-pandemic levels and the company could soon be the only one within its peer group that has reduced its annual spend since 2019.
Although Exxon Mobil still spends significantly lower amounts on capital expenditures, the company is solidifying its competitive positioning in the Permian Basin through the large deal for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
Chevron could also soon make a similar move, after rumours surfaced that the company has been considering an acquisition of Occidental Petroleum (OXY).
Chevron has moved on to other, smaller targets after Occidental, which has a market cap of $54 billion, according to a WSJ report late Friday, which cited people familiar. Chevron CEO Mike Worth is said to be looking to do a large deal before he retires, the report added.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Looking ahead, BP's management is considering a significant step up in its investments in bioenergy, renewables, EV charging, and hydrogen.
Returns from investments in renewables remain very low and although EV charging is expected to be highly profitable, BP has far lower competitive advantage in that area than it has in its legacy operations.
Conclusion
In spite of all the optimism around BP, as the Oil & Gas sector remains highly attractive, the stock remains as one of the worst choices within the group of large-cap Integrated Oil & Gas players. Its low profitability and high leverage puts the company at a significant disadvantage to peers like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and TotalEnergies. At the same time, I remain sceptical of the management's ability to outsmart the capital allocation decisions of its main peers which is crucial for high and sustainable long-term shareholder returns.
