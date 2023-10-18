Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

3 months ago, I started covering Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock exactly when it became one of the 10 most promising stocks according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking System. At that time, I approached the analysis qualitatively rather than quantitatively, so my conclusions differed from those of SA's system, which is one of the best of its kind in my opinion.

As luck would have it, my article with the sell recommendation was the only one on Seeking Alpha, but that did not prevent my bearish call from eventually materializing after three months:

Seeking Alpha, author's coverage on LI stock

A lot of interesting things have happened in the past quarter, both in the EV market in China and the world and with the company in particular, so I think my previous Sell thesis should be revised.

Assessing Li Auto's Progress

So the first thing that catches your eye is that LI's stock still has very positive Quant grades and continues to be one of SA's top-rated stocks, albeit no longer in the first positions:

Seeking Alpha's Top Rated Stocks Seeking Alpha, LI stock's grades

At first glance, little has changed: LI still has all of its grades in "green", but if we look at their dynamics, we see colossal progress:

LI's valuation metrics (all FWD) July 2023 October 2023 % ch. P/E GAAP 94.91 46.14 -51.4% PEG non-GAAP 0.1 0.11 10.0% EV/Sales 2.08 1.58 -24.0% EV/EBITDA 48.14 26.57 -44.8% P/S 2.6 2.1 -19.2% P/Cash Flow 20.93 12.81 -38.8% Click to enlarge

LI's profitability metrics (all TTM) July 2023 October 2023 b.p. ch. Gross profit margin 19.18% 19.90% 72 EBIT margin -5.20% -0.31% 489 EBITDA margin -2.70% 1.81% 451 Levered FCF margin 21.34% 23.51% 217 ROE -2.44% 4.03% 647 ROCE -3.24% -0.26% 298 Click to enlarge

LI's growth metrics July 2023 October 2023 % ch. Revenue TTM growth 65.20% 102.87% 37.7% Revenue FWD growth 72.03% 79.07% 7.0% EPS FWD 3-5Y CAGR 530.65% 305.11% -225.5% FCF/sh. FWD growth 23.42% 45.48% 22.1% OCF TTM growth 44.11% 159.88% 115.8% OCF FWD growth 27.16% 43.16% 16.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha data, author's work

It's hard not to notice: LI's key valuation multiples have dropped 20-50% in just 3 months. The only exception has been the PEG ratio, which has risen from 0.1 to 0.11 in that time, apparently explained by the reduction in the EPS growth forecast. To be honest, I didn't expect the multiple contraction we see in just one quarter to be so massive. The company has also made some progress in improving its margins - a slight improvement in gross profit margin led LI to break even in terms of TTM EBITDA.

In Q2 FY2023, Li Auto achieved remarkable milestones in both operational and financial aspects, beating the bottom line estimate at $0.36 (a beat of $0.17) and revenue at $3.95 billion (a beat of $150 million).

SA News

The company experienced substantial growth in deliveries, with over 30,000 vehicles delivered in June alone, contributing to a total of 86,533 vehicles delivered for the quarter. This marked a significant threefold increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Notably, in early July, Li Auto celebrated the delivery of its 400,000th vehicle since the commencement of deliveries in December 2019, setting a record among Chinese emerging NEV OEMs.

Financially, the company reported record-breaking results in revenue, net income, and FCF for the 2nd quarter: Revenue for the quarter reached RMB 28.65 billion, demonstrating a substantial year-over-year increase of 128.1%. Net income soared to RMB 2.31 billion, and free cash flow reached an impressive RMB 9.62 billion.

LI's press release

Li Auto has maintained a strong position in the Chinese automotive market, particularly excelling in premium and NEV segments, with its 3 models leading in their respective market segments and holding a significant market share, which increased from approximately 11% in the first quarter to about 14% in the second quarter, the management said during the latest earnings call.

If we compare the development of LI with that of its direct competitors, the following picture says more than a thousand words - LI wins the competition by far with its growth and quality:

Elizabeth Cooke's article on just-auto.com

Looking ahead, Li Auto has set ambitious goals and provided a positive outlook for its future (although the market didn't like it, sending the stock 10% lower that day). The company anticipates deliveries for the 3rd quarter of 2023 to be in the range of 100,000-103,000 units, representing a remarkable increase of 277-288.3% YoY. Furthermore, LI is confident in exceeding its internal delivery target for FY2023 by 10-20%, with annual revenue projected to surpass RMB 100 billion (>$13 billion, i.e. by ~208% higher vs. FY2022).

Li Auto also aims to reach a significant milestone by achieving 40,000 monthly deliveries by the end of FY2023, planning to foster coordination across production, supply chain, and sales while expanding production capacity and enhancing supply chain management processes.

Beyond deliveries and sales, Li Auto is making rapid progress in autonomous driving and high-power charging solutions, with plans to bring city-level autonomous driving to more families and deploy an extensive 5C supercharging network. The company firmly believes in its "dual energy strategy" to replace ICE vehicles at scale, positioning it for a promising future in the evolving automotive industry.

In general, after the progress I've seen, LI no longer looks like an obvious "Sell" to me: In its segment, the company is very actively gaining market share from its direct competitors, and furthermore, the growth in its financial performance is leading to a much faster multiple contraction than I had previously expected, which should look very positive for shareholders.

However, there are a number of risks that keep me from upgrading LI's stock to "Buy" this time around.

Li Auto's challenge lies in its focus on luxury EV market segment. According to CarNewsChina.com, the average sale price of Li Auto in China in March 2023 was $58,300, based on the firm's sales of ~20,000 vehicles during that month. But the average EV car price in China in 2023 is around $23,000. BYD and Wuling, which concentrate on affordable cars for China's middle class, are thriving in that lower-end market niche. And judging by the way the consumer strength landscape in China is changing, consumers are more likely to switch to those more affordable niches, so LI's top-line growth is likely to slow faster than Wall Street analysts predict based on the firm's historical actual data.

Seeking Alpha, LI's revenue revisions

The Bottom Line

It may be that I'm a bit biased in upgrading Li Auto to "Hold" only because I used to be negative about the company and that negative expectation has eventually paid off thanks to the stock's underperformance for the past quarter. But what really confuses me is the positive attitude of analysts who keep raising revenue forecasts for the company, apparently because of its recent success, but as if they barely consider the risks of the near future, in my view.

The European Union's recent investigation into Chinese state subsidies for its electric vehicle industry poses an additional risk for investors: plans for international expansion may prove too optimistic given existing competition.

However, it should be noted that LI's management has done a tremendous job in maintaining gross profit margin and expanding EBITDA margin. The FCF LI is already generating solidly as it continues to expand. And the valuation became much less scary after key multiples dropped 20-50% in just 3 months, which is fantastically good.

After weighing all the pros and cons, I've decided to upgrade LI from "Sell" to "Hold".

Thanks for reading!